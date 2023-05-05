LEAGUE CITY
Shut out on one hit through five innings by Pearland Dawson starter Travis Minard, Clear Falls broke through in a big way in grabbing a 9-0 victory in Friday’s Region III-6A bi-district playoff opener at Clear Falls.
The Knights will go for the sweep at noon Saturday when the series moves to Dawson. A deciding third will follow, if necessary.
Minard set down the first 12 Clear Falls hitters before Noah Paulson led off the fifth with a single to center.
Cam Roberson drew a one-out walk before Minard set down the next two Knights to preserve the scoreless tie.
Left hungry by its first taste of offensive success, Clear Falls erupted in the sixth with nine runs off seven hits. The 12-batter inning included two home runs and three doubles.
“We had hit a few balls early in the game deep to the fence,” Clear Falls coach Eddie Youngblood said. “We have a very young team. The nucleus of our varsity has not been to the playoffs, so this is their first chance. Once they started to relax and show what they were capable of doing, you saw better swings.”
The big swings began with the first of two doubles in the frame by Carson Timmons. A single and stolen base from Matt Novominsky put two runners in scoring position.
A ground ball off the bat of David Ramirez produced two runs when a throw to the plate went wide.
Minard got the next two outs before three straight hits led to his exit.
The Knights unleashed the big bats at that point with Max Williams and Novominsky blasting two-run home runs.
“We’re a really good hitting team,” Youngblood said. “You couldn’t tell lately. We have been pressing a lot. We’ve got to go back to being relaxed, choosing a good pitch to hit and square one up.”
Not to be overlooked by the offensive heroics was the pitching performance of Knights starter Alec Beversdorf, who persevered through control issues to finish a complete-game shutout.
Beversdorf threw 113 pitches and carried a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up singles to the first two Dawson hitters. He bounced back to retire the final three batters, with two strikeouts giving him 10 for the game.
“(Beversdorf) has a heart as big as our field,” Youngblood said. “He put a lot of pressure on himself early trying to be the hero and carry the whole team. He had to be reminded that no, he didn’t.”
Several deep counts placed stress on Beversdorf in the first two innings before he settled down to retire nine of the next 10 hitters
After Dawson loaded the bases using a hit batter and two walks in the sixth, Beversdorf was able to knock down a line drive back to the mound and get a force play at the plate. A strikeout ended the frame.
“It was a great gutsy effort on his part,” Youngblood said. “He pitched with his heart. Whatever it took, he was going to do it.”
