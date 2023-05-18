Clear Falls had precious few chances and could not fully capitalize.
Pearland found many chances and scored enough to win.
Behind clutch hits in the last four innings, the No. 1-ranked Oilers were able to pull away from the Knights 4-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A regional quarterfinal series Thursday night.
Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Friday at back at Channelview High School.
Clear Falls managed to get two runners on base with no outs in both the fourth and sixth innings, yet managed to score only once on an Alex Kudler single in the sixth.
After Matt Novominsky and David Ramirez induced the only two walks allowed by Pearland starter Nico Partida (11 strikeouts), Kudler stroked a single to center as Novominsky scored to cut the Knights’ deficit to 3-1.
Ramirez and Kudler, advanced to third base and second, respectively, on an overthrow, but Partida got the next two outs to end the threat, including a strikeout of Clear Falls slugger Max Williams.
Novominsky and Ramirez also led off the fourth with singles, moved up to third and second again on a Noah Paulson flyout, but were stranded.
“Partida is really good, as is their whole team, so you get guys on and try to get them into a position to score and we didn’t produce,” said Eddie Youngblood, Clear Falls’ head coach. “Against a kid like that, you’re not going to get many.
“We had a couple of opportunities and didn’t come through. We’ve got to regroup and get ready.”
Pearland managed just one single through the first three innings off Knights’ starter Alec Beversdorf, but the Oilers heated up late, logging 10 hits in the final four frames including three in the sixth and seventh innings.
Braeden Morse lashed run-scoring singles in the fourth and sixth, Anthony Avalon cracked an RBI hit in the sixth while Damian Landry put the nail in the Knights’ coffin with a seventh-inning single which chased Beversdorf from the game.
“We’ve got to go back to being ourselves,” Youngblood said. “They read the papers. They read how great Pearland is supposed to be and they’re a quality team. But we don’t play their reputation, we’ve got to play them on the field.”
“We’ve got to come out a little looser and more confident,’’ added Youngblood, who will send Ramirez, a left-hander, to the mound on Friday against the Oilers, who have won 19 of their last 20 starts.
“I think David will give us a different look. We’ll see how they respond.’’ Youngblood said.
