No one can deny Clear Falls’ ability to seize the moment.
The Knights, who have fed off guts and grit for the last month, put another notch in their belt by knocking off No. 3 Katy Seven Lakes 83-70 in a Region III-6A semifinal Friday night at the Aldine Campbell Center.
It was vintage Clear Falls, which rode its senior-laden starting lineup to another upset of a state-ranked club following Tuesday's rally to top No. 12 Pearland Dawson.
“We didn’t want to start in a huge hole, which we’ve been these last couple of games,” said Bryan Shelton, the Knights’ head coach. “I think the game was closer, we were more settled in.”
This time there was no sluggish start, and the Knights played smart and strong in the final 9:30 to pull away.
Josh Moore said the catalyst was dynamic guard Orlando Horton Jr., who started quickly with 10 first-quarter points, including two 3s, and finished with 11 points in the pivotal final period.
It was all about trust.
“Especially with Orlando being this highly scouted, dropping as many points as he does, teams try to focus on him, so we have to rely on other players to make plays,” said Moore, who buried two momentum-boosting 3-pointers at end of the third period.
One of those treys came off a penetrating pass from Horton (28 points), who found Moore open in the corner for a bucket which triggered a 14-3 run into the early moments of the fourth quarter.
When the burst started, the back-and-forth contest was knotted at 50.
“I just wanted to step up, make big plays and help my team,” added Moore, who scored 11 of his 18 points in the third period.
Once Clear Falls, now 28-7, got the lead, it dug in and never let the Spartans (34-5) too close.
After Seven Lakes hit four straight free throws to close to 67-60, Horton drained two charity tosses and Corey Kelly scored a rebound basket for a 71-60 edge.
Minutes later, Horton again drove the lane for a bucket, Prince Hegwood added a put-back to make it 75-63. Sophomore Keyne Yzquierdo added the final twist in the Knights’ dagger with a corner jumper for an 80-69 advantage as the Spartans managed just one free throw in the final two minutes.
Clear Falls enjoyed efficient shooting late again, hitting 7 of 11 field goals in the last eight minutes while holding Seven Lakes to 4-for-13 from the floor.
The Knights have made their mark with toughness in key moments.
“Not just the tournament, but our outstanding district that will fight us every single night,” Shelton said. “Our district season, our pre-district season, it really prepared us for these type of games.”
Kelly scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Javon Murray added nine points and seven boards. A.J. Bates topped Seven Lakes with 24 points, while hulking 6-foot-9 center Josh Akpovwa added 14 points
Now Clear Falls has a quick turnaround for its biggest challenge yet — a Saturday 2 p.m. date with No. 2 Beaumont United, which won the UIL 5A state title a year ago. The Timberwolves dispatched Katy Jordan 54-39 in the second semifinal.
Shelton knows his team will have to be dialed in again from the opening tipoff.
“The last couple of days in practice, we’ve been talking about it over and over again, not settling, finding great shots early,” Shelton said, ‘’not getting discouraged when the opposing team makes good plays.
“That’s what I feel like my guys did. I told my seniors, that if they wanted to advance … they were going to have to give it everything and senior leadership was going to have to start at the jump tip.”
