MONT BELVIEU
Clear Falls did not need any late-game scoring rallies and wasted no time in making an emphatic statement.
Behind eight early runs, the Knights advanced to the UIL Region III-6A baseball quarterfinals for the first time in school history with an impressive 10-0 win over Summer Creek on Friday night at Barbers Hill.
The triumph, which ended in the fifth inning via run the 10-run rule, completed a dominating two-game sweep in the best-of-three area-round series as the District 24-6A champions outscored the District 21-6A runnersup 19-0.
“The kids did a great job at the plate,” said Eddie Youngblood, the Knights’ head coach. “Good approaches, didn’t try to do too much and they stayed within themselves.”
David Ramirez punctuated the win by striking out nine and allowing just a first inning infield hit in the second straight dominating pitching performance for Clear Falls. In Thursday’s opener, Alec Beversdorf shut down Summer Creek behind eight Ks.
Ramirez, a left-hander, opened the game with three walks in the first two frames, but settled into a groove.
At the plate, the Knights were disciplined against an array of struggling Bulldog pitchers.
Logan Carnathan, Summer Creek’s starter, couldn’t overcome a bout of wildness and hit four Clear Falls batters in the first inning, producing a 2-0 Knights lead.
Alex Kudler made it 4-0 for Clear Falls with a two-run double, while RBIs by Carson Timmons and Matt Novominsky highlighted a four-run third and an 8-0 advantage.
In the fifth, the Bulldogs issued four walks as Timmons and courtesy runner Erik Anchondo scored to close out the game. Kudler led the offense with two hits and three RBI, while Novominsky and Ramirez added two hits apiece.
Clear Falls, now 23-12, will await the winner of the Pearland-Atascocita series, which will play a deciding Game 3 on Saturday. Atascocita took Game 2 by a 7-6 count.
“They didn’t go out of the strike zone to chase stuff,” Youngblood said of his offense. “With David on the mound, he struggled a bit in the first, but having some runs to fall back on and adding some the next inning, he just relaxed.”
