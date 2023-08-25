In a tremendous see-saw battle at Pearland Stadium, the game's sixth lead change saw Pearland nab the lead for good with 9:06 to play, and the Oilers held on for a 45-41 non-district win over Clear Falls on Friday night.
Courtesy of a fumble and a kicked football that traveled some 20 yards down the field, Clear Falls was sitting pretty on the Pearland 27 with plenty of time left. But the team went nowhere after that. An incomplete pass on fourth down with 33 seconds left ended the team's hopes of a win in their season opener.
The Knights held their largest lead at 27-14, before Pearland finished five of its last seven possessions with scores. The Oilers found their winning points with 9:06 to play on a 65-yard pass play down the right sidelines that tied the game at 41-41, before Jackson Stagg kicked the huge extra point for what proved to be the difference.
Clear Falls quarterback Landon Vessel threw for 223 yards, but the passing attack
was nearly silenced in the second half. He threw for 166 first-half yards and a touchdown pass to Jude Edwards, good for 75 yards. The rest of his completions set up three other first-half scores, all on the ground.
Clear Falls' running game was hurt when Greer went down with an injury with 8:43 left in second quarter and never returned.
Greer and two short scoring runs by Vessell supplied the other first-half points.
Stagg then kicked a 39-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining to create the final score.
Despite a 46-24 advantage in offensive plays at intermission, Clear Falls found itself trailing 28-27 at halftime, thanks to the final seven minutes of the first half when Pearland rallied from that 27-14 deficit.
Pearland scored to make it 35-27 on a pass play, but Vessel scored to help cut the gap to 35-34 with 1:52 left in the third. The team took its last lead at 41-35 on an Andrew Martinez 5-yard run.
