A standout Clear Falls boys basketball senior class finally reached the top of the District 24-6A mountain, but like their four grinding years in the program and the gauntlet of conference games this season, they knew this moment wouldn’t be handed to them.
Facing a well rounded and well coached Clear Springs Chargers team on their home floor Wednesday night, the Knights fought hard to come through with a 67-54 victory that clinched the program’s first ever district championship.
“This senior class has been working their tails off for the last four years, and for them to end their season against an outstanding opponent on their own home court, I know means a lot to them,” said Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton, whose Knights ended the regular season with an identical 9-3 24-6A record as Dickinson but enters the postseason as the district’s No. 1 seed thanks to a season sweep of the perennial powerhouse Gators squad.
The Knights came out with the hot hand early, as Josh Moore and Orlando Horton Jr. knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for an early 6-2 lead, but Clear Springs battled back to pull ahead 11-8 on a run capped by consecutive lay-ins from Ricky Young and a 3-pointer drained by David Emelife.
Clear Falls answered with 10 unanswered points fueled by seven points from Moore and punctuated with a steal and an and-1 by Jack Foley. An and-1 converted by Young helped the Chargers end the first quarter trailing just 18-14, however.
In another tightly contested quarter, Clear Springs regained the lead, 23-22, midway through the second period on a Young 3-pointer, but the Knights countered with a 9-0 run that ended with an offensive rebound and a cold-blooded corner 3-pointer from Horton for a 31-23 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
A Foley 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter sent Clear Falls into the halftime intermission with a 34-26 advantage, and the Knights used a strong defensive third quarter to begin to pull away.
After grabbing a defensive board, Horton pushed a fast break and dished an assist to big man Caden Steward for a lay-up to expand Clear Falls’ lead to a game-high 15 points at 47-32, and the Knights held that same margin at 49-34 at the end of the quarter.
“When they hit their stride in the third quarter, I think that made all the difference,” Shelton said.
Clear Springs — which overcame a 15-point deficit through three quarters for a 45-44 win in the teams’ first matchup — refused to give up, cutting Clear Falls’ lead to single digits at multiple times in the fourth quarter, but weren't able to post another remarkable final-period comeback this go-around.
“When that happened the last time, my boys really took it to heart,” Shelton said.
Hanging onto a 61-53 advantage with just more than a minute left to play, the Knights out-scored the Chargers 6-1 down the stretch to close out the win.
“A shot or two made here, an offensive rebound or two there, and maybe it goes differently,” Clear Springs head boys basketball coach Chris Hairfield said, also noting his team should be plenty battle-tested when the playoffs start. “But, Clear Falls is an outstanding team, so congratulations to them. We’re onto the next one.”
Leading Clear Falls were Horton (17 points, six rebounds), Moore (14 points), Prince Hegwood (11 points) and Corey Kelly (seven points, 12 rebounds).
Top scorers for Clear Springs were Young (16 points), Emelife (14 points) and Romulus Caroselli (11 points).
The Knights will face either Strake Jesuit — who they beat last season for the program’s first-ever playoff win — or Alief Taylor in next week’s Region III-6A bi-district playoffs. Those two District 23-6A clubs will have a coin flip for the third and fourth seed Thursday morning.
“That’s an outstanding bi-district,” Shelton said. “You’re going to have a game no matter who you play.”
The Chargers (7-5 in District 24-6A) enter the postseason as 24-6A’s No. 3 seed thanks to a tie-breaking sweep of Clear Lake, and will face 23-6A runners-up Shadow Creek in next week’s playoff opener.
