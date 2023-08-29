The Clear Falls Knights volleyball squad had glimpses of potential and displayed a never-say-die attitude, but couldn’t find their rhythm at the right times in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 road setback Tuesday night against the Pearland Lady Oilers.
With District 24-6A play just a week-and-a-half away, the Knights will have to find more consistency to avoid results similar to Tuesday’s in those all-important matches, Clear Falls head volleyball coach Alison Williams said.
“We have to find a way to show up every single time that we’re playing,” said Williams, whose team’s final two non-district tune-ups come 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Fort Bend Clements and 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Alvin Shadow Creek before Sept. 8’s district opener 6 p.m. at home against Clear Brook.
“We’re just very inconsistent all throughout the match,” Williams added. “When we’re able to do the things we know we’re supposed to do, it makes the game easy.”
Pearland’s challenge in Tuesday’s contest was playing up to form minus multiple key players sidelined because of injuries. When it came to that, head coach Jamie Gill — the Friendswood alumna at the helm of the Lady Oilers — had plenty about which to be pleased.
“Overall, I was very proud of them; I saw a lot of really good things,” Gill said.
All three sets in Tuesday’s match were similar stories: a close start, followed by Pearland pulling away for a substantial lead, followed by Clear Falls refusing to go down without a fight, and finally, the W for the Lady O’s.
Tied 7-all in the first set, Pearland amassed an 11-1 run sparked by a big block from Alexandra Schwartz and fueled by multiple kills from Megan Stano and Nadia Dunn.
Down 24-13, Clear Falls got three kills from Shirley Pingel and an ace from Zoie Gaertner before a strike from Lady Oiler Avery Koonsen put the set away.
An 8-0 run in the second set featuring a pair of aces from Mia Ramirez gave Pearland a 16-6 lead. Behind 24-14, Clear Falls again made the Lady O’s work hard for set point, as the Knights strung together five straight points before a serving error allowed Pearland to clinch the set for a 2-0 match lead.
The final set was seemingly all Pearland, as the Lady O’s compiled a gigantic 22-4 lead. But despite that, the Knights again weren’t ready to hand over a win, as they scored 10 unanswered points — highlighted by three kills from Bri Dunn and two aces from Grace Stum — to make things a bit tense for the home team.
Pearland, though, finished off the match with three straight points, including the match-clinching kill from Koonsen.
Stat leaders from the Knights were Pingel (seven kills), Gaertner (12 assists) and Keira Jones (19 digs).
Pearland was led by Koonsen (12 kills, 15 digs), Nadia Dunn (10 kills) and Emily Brock (15 assists, 14 digs, four aces).
