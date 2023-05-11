MONT BELVIEU
Like a boiling pot of water, Clear Falls simmered slowly through the early innings before heating up and blowing the lid off.
It’s a formula that can put a head baseball coach on edge, but Eddie Youngblood of the Knights will work with it as long it produces wins.
And for the second straight week, Clear Falls overwhelmed a playoff opponent by a 9-0 count with Summer Creek being the victim in Game 1 of a best-of-three UIL Region III-6A area-round contest Thursday night at Barbers Hill.
“That’s not how you draw it up, but we’ll take it,” Youngblood sheepishly said after his club broke open a tight 1-0 contest through five innings with a raucous eight-run sixth.
In last week’s bi-district round, the Knights opened its series with a 9-0 blowout of Pearland Dawson, again by scoring in the late innings.
“We tell our kids all year long, especially in these playoffs, 'stay patient, stay patient, keep grinding and execute,'” Youngblood said. “We didn’t execute early with some poor base running, but they kept believing and got a little rhythm going.”
A little rhythm, indeed.
Clear Falls managed just two singles over the first four frames, along with two base runners caught stealing before Jones Major started the fifth with a triple off the left field wall. Parker Collier brought him home with a long fly ball out.
But the sixth became a batting barrage.
The Knights barreled up on Bulldog starting pitcher Kade Odom as Alex Kudler’s leadoff single lit the burners on six straight singles as Noah Paulson, Max Williams, Logan Sanders (two RBI), Major (RBI) and Collier (RBI) produced five runs.
Carson Timmons, out of the No. 9 spot, then lofted a two-run homer just inside the left field foul pole to make it 8-0. Paulson later drove in Matt Novominsky, who walked, to cap the burst.
Williams finished with three hits while Major added two hits.
“We ended up hitting him pretty hard, but more than anything, they got into the feel of the game finally,” Youngblood said. “I think they relaxed and quit pressing … now we have to go back to work."
Alec Beversdorf struck out eight and scattered four Summer Creek singles for Clear Falls, which has a chance to wrap up the series at 7 p.m. Friday at Barbers Hill. A Bulldog victory would force a deciding Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday.
