LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek’s defense continually rose to the occasion in a 21-6 win over Pasadena Memorial that completed non-district play for both teams on Friday at Clear Creek’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 2:09 am
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek’s defense continually rose to the occasion in a 21-6 win over Pasadena Memorial that completed non-district play for both teams on Friday at Clear Creek’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats improved to 3-1 for the season while dropping the Mavericks to 2-2.
All the offensive scoring was completed in the first half.
Clear Creek put together touchdown drives of 54 and 75 yards on its first and third possessions of the night.
Memorial trimmed its deficit to 14-6 late in the first half.
The third and fourth quarters belonged to the Wildcat defense, as they turned aside all four Maverick possessions.
Those heroics were needed as Memorial moved the ball inside the Clear Creek 20 three times in the fourth quarter.
The period began with the Mavericks facing a third-and-5 play from the Wildcat 13. Memorial quarterback Logan Johnson was flushed out of the pocket and sacked for a 7-yard loss by Wyatt Smith.
Memorial was left with a 37-yard field goal that missed wide.
Clear Creek took six minutes off the clock with a drive that moved from its own 20 to the the Memorial 29 before losing a fumble with 4:55 remaining.
Johnson led the Mavericks to the Wildcats 20 before an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-2 play gave the ball back.
Clear Creek was unable to secure a first down, but got a 51-yard punt from Garrett Carleton to pin Memorial back at its own 25 with 1:46 left in the game.
Wildcat senior defensive back Cah’ill Ward put the game on ice when he picked off a Johnson pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown with 1:13 to play.
Jamal Robinson applied the finishing touch with an interception on Memorial’s final possession.
Clear Creek began the contest with a 54-yard drive in seven plays. Donovan Coffman ran 16 yards for the first Wildcat touchdown.
Memorial bounced back with a 71-yard march in 11 plays. The Mavericks tried a third-down pass at the Wildcat 4, only to see it picked off by Will Rogers and returned to the 39.
Clear Creek went on the move again in the second quarter, doubling its lead to 14-0 on a 12-yard pass from Bryson Drake to Samuel Sereal.
Drake completed 11 passes for 91 yards in the game, with Sereal taking in five of those.
Coffman ran for 84 yards on 20 carries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.