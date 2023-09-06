LEAGUE CITY
The pre-district portion of their season may have had a sour ending, but the Clear Creek Wildcats can now toss their record out the window and embrace a fresh start going forward.
In Wednesday evening’s match at Carlisle Field House, the Wildcats couldn’t maintain early leads in the second and third sets of a 25-18, 33-31, 25-23 loss to the visiting Pearland Lady Oilers.
The defeat dropped Clear Creek’s record to 14-15 on the season, but the team will be 0-0 — as well as plenty battle-tested — when the 24-6A schedule begins 6 p.m. Friday back at home against Brazoswood for the start of the pursuit of the grander goal of district supremacy.
“Regardless if we won that match in three, four or five, or lost that match in three, four or five, it doesn’t matter for Friday’s first district match against Brazoswood,” Clear Creek head volleyball coach Scott Simonds said. “We’re 14-15 right now, and it’s not the record that we want, but it wouldn’t really matter if we were 29-0. We’ve got to go 1-0, starting on Friday, in 24-6A play.”
Following an off-kilter opening set led wire-to-wire by Pearland, the Wildcats leapt out to a 6-0 lead in the second set fueled by a kill and a block from Ella Holder, an ace from Lillian Gray Skarvan and back-to-back kills from Olivia Jones.
But, the Lady Oilers out-scored Clear Creek 8-2 after that to set the stage for a see-saw marathon second frame that featured 16 ties and nine lead changes.
With the Wildcats ahead 31-30, Pearland finally put the set away behind two kills (including set point) from Avery Koonsen and another kill from Aimee Sherman.
Clear Creek led the third set by as much as 10-4, but again Pearland steadily chipped away at its deficit, eventually knotting the score at 14-all on a Koonsen block.
The Wildcats put themselves on the verge of extending the match to a fourth set with a 23-21 lead, but the Lady O’s rattled off four straight points to end the match, led by a pair of Koonsen kills.
“When you work so hard to build those leads, you’ve got to find ways to keep it,” Simonds said. “And that has been our struggle — finding a way to side-out and not give up that five-, six-point run. … But, I’m proud of their effort. Pearland is a big school with a lot of talent over there.
“We’ve got to find a way to get better, find a way to win those close sets and find a way to finish,” Simonds added.
Top performers in the match for Clear Creek were Jones (15 kills), Laura Paulino (nine kills), Ellie Kemp (eight kills), McKinley Cole (36 assists, 11 digs) and Alison Figueroa (25 digs).
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
