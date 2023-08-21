In a battle of two of the county's best team tennis programs last week, the Clear Creek Wildcats defeated the visiting Friendswood Mustangs, 13-6.
Also, the Clear Springs Chargers opened their season on Friday with a 14-5 win at Pearland.
Meantime, picking up their first victory of the season was the Clear Falls Knights, beating Pasadena Dobie, 17-2, while the Ball High Tors improved to 3-2 with wins over Baytown Lee (16-3) and Houston C.E. King (14-5).
In other non-district action, Dickinson (3-1) dropped its first match of the season, a 16-3 decision to Dobie.
“It's always a good win when you play a tough Friendswood team,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said after Thursday's victory. “We have gone back and forth over the years. Last year, they got us, 11-8, so our kids were really focused to play well.”
Leading the charge for the Wildcats were their top players, the boys' Vincent Risoldi and the girls' Katelyn Gross.
Risoldi first teamed up with Craig Crookston to take the No. 1 doubles, then returned to the courts in singles to knock off Yan Terekhin, also at No. 1, 8-3.
Gross and Alyssa Estrella won their No. 1 doubles, 8-3, Gross later beating Audrey Tang in the No. 1 singles by the same knockout.
“(Risoldi and Gross) were both dialed in and really wanted it,” Geise said.
Aiding the cause were Victoria Trinh and Makenna Malota, two-time winners, as well.
“Victoria and Makenna both earned game balls for earning two points, each helping the girls' side to a big performance,” Geise said.
As for the Chargers, they swept the nine girls matchups against Pearland, jumping to a 5-2 lead after the doubles.
Heading the girls singles attack were No. 1 Erica Jessel, No. 2 Priyanka Kamath, No. 3 Merlova Johnson, No. 4 Maddy Duong, No. 5 Grace Labuga and No. 6 Johanna Krens.
“We are a senior-heavy team with not much varsity experience,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said. “Of our 12 seniors, we have four with varsity playing time.
“Pearland has some pretty good boys at the top and gave us a hard time.”
The Chargers won the top two boys matchups, with No. 1 Roshin Kamath and No. 2 Heintje Unson both prevailing, along with Connor Clement at No. 6, recording a 9-7 nailbiter against Brian Tran.
In the Knights' road win at Dobie, Clear Falls turned a 5-2 doubles lead into a singles onslaught, winning each of the 12 remaining matches.
“The Longhorns were gracious hosts Thursday evening,” Clear Falls head coach Patrick Marrie said. “It is always great to get our teams together. There is a mutual respect for each other's programs and coaches. There were hardfought matches up and down the lineup.
“The players battled each other and the heat. We are grateful for the preseason opportunity to grow our team and prepare for district play.”
Pocketing the dozen singles wins for the Knights, in order, were the boys' Matthew Stromfeld, Ryan Farrar, William Copeland, Kenny Le, Hunter Barefield and Logan Hermstein, and the girls' Sienna Suffredini, Alexis Palomo, Bhavini Patel, Aubrey Langlinais, Jules Monteleone and Natalie Gregoria.
At No. 1, Stromfeld defeated Diego Flores, 8-1, and Stromfeld beat Hailey Maldonado, 8-2.
“We are blessed with strong play and leadership at the top of our lineup, and we look forward to watching our team excel as the season moves forward,” Marrie said.
In the Gators' loss to Dobie, salvaging wins were Elysia Atkinson/Natalie Dale at No. 3 girls' doubles, and in the girls' singles, Alyia Cooper at No. 1 and Atkinson at No. 4. Cooper eased past Maldonado, 8-1.
