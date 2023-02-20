DEER PARK
Clear Creek swept the boys “B” division events at the annual Deer Park Invitational on Friday to highlight another strong weekend performance on the courts by locals.
The Wildcats’ Abdulla Elkhalili won the singles title, while teammates Gabe Crudo and Dylan Ferraro grabbed the top doubles honors.
“It was great to see senior Abdulla Elkhalili get first place this week after a second-place finish in (Clear Lake High School’s) Lake Cup last week, and our doubles team (Crudo/Ferraro) played a great tournament,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said afterwards.
Crudo/Ferraro was impressive, indeed, upsetting Houston Memorial in the final, 6-4, 5-7, 11-9.
Also shining were the Friendswood Mustangs, with four third-place winners, including Evia Rand in the girls’ “B” singles.
Mustangs also collecting third-place trophies were the doubles teams of Fiona Fuke/Audrey Tang (girls “A”). Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni (boys “A”), and Bella Benson/Neela Juarez (girls “B”).
“If I said there was anything easy about this tournament, I’d be lying,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “It was a struggle. All of the competition was talented. All were feisty. Everything was a real grind.
“So many matches were challenges, and it kind of felt like they were all so hard-fought. I am proud of the way our kids hung in when the going got tough.”
Also, the Mustangs’ Elodie Ridout/Ganesh Venu advanced to the quarterfinals in the “A” mixed doubles, as did teammate Maadhvi Bhojani in the girls’ “A” singles.
“I know that I don’t play these matches, but I came home feeling extra tired at the end of it,” Cook added.
Meanwhile, Clear Springs won a pair of consolation doubles championships by way of Grace Labuga/Courtney Nguyen in the girls’ “A” and Jared Dake/Brandon Hitchman in the boys’ “B,” the latter at the expense of teammates Zak Joseph/Brian Machuca in an all-Chargers final.
Labuga/Nguyen beat Houston Bellaire in their match.
Advancing to the consolation final in the girls’ “A” singles was Dickinson’s Elysa Atkinson, beating Katy and Humble Summer Creek along the way before eventually losing to Baytown Sterling.
