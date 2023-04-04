FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Creek Wildcats’ otherwise solid defense and pitching came unraveled in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Clear Brook Wolverines took advantage to score a 2-1 walk-off victory on their home field Tuesday night.
“When I was a U of H Cougar, they used to call us ‘the cardiac Coogs,’ and I told these guys they’re the ‘cardiac Wolverines,’” Clear Brook head baseball coach Gene Flores said. “They don’t make anything easy by no means, and that was not a good display of hitting, but in this league that we’re in, sometimes you just have to find ways.
“We didn’t necessarily find a way; we just got put into a position to advance some runners, and that’s all you can hope for when you have a game like that,” Flores added. “Any way we can get it, we’ll take it.”
Francisco Leija worked a leadoff walk to begin the bottom of the seventh and end the night of Clear Creek starting pitcher Tyler Austin, who later in the inning would be tagged with an unearned run for a tough-luck no-decision.
After Jaylen Price grounded into a fielder’s choice, the game took a sharp turn in the wrong direction for the Wildcats, as Price eventually rounded the bases on a wild pitch and consecutive errors to tie the contest at 1-all.
The Wolverines’ next batter Adrian Longoria walked on four pitches, and the third Clear Creek fielding error of the inning put runners on first and second with one out. Another four-pitch walk, this one drawn by Tre’ Broussard, loaded the bases.
Pinch hitter Chris Maldonado then lofted the second pitch he saw into right field for a bang-bang play at home plate, but the ball squirted away from the catcher as Longoria slid in for the game-winning run on a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly for Maldonado.
“You just have to flush it and move on; we just didn’t play well,” Clear Creek head baseball coach Brent Kunefke said. “You don’t deserve to win when you can’t finish games.”
The Wildcats put together a quick two-out rally in the top of the third for their lone run of the game, as Thomas Huang smacked a single into left field and then scored all the way from first base after Scott Martinez blasted an RBI double into the left-center field gap.
With Clear Brook knocking just three base hits, the only major jam Austin needed to escape in the first six innings came in the bottom of the fifth. After needing just 41 pitches to get through the first four innings, Austin labored through a 33-pitch bottom of the fifth but came out unscathed, stranding two runners on base.
Austin gave up just three hits, three walks and one unearned run with four strikeouts in six-plus innings.
“He did all he could to keep us in the game,” Kunefke said.
Leija, the Wolverines’ starting pitcher, was also solid on the mound in a no-decision — going six innings with four hits, one earned run, two walks and one strikeout. Relief pitcher Jose Luccioni induced three straight groundouts in the top of the seventh to collect the win.
Martinez had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with the RBI.
Weather permitting, Clear Brook (4-3 in District 24-6A) and Clear Creek (2-3) are slated to conclude their season series at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mallory Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.