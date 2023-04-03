Clear Creek tennis

Clear Creek qualified six players for the Region III-6A Tennis Championships in Deer Park on April 11-12. Advancing will be, from left, (front row) Alli Shemwell, Alyssa Estrella, Katelyn Gross, (back row) Vincent Risoldi, Craig Crookston and Bryan Langford.

Clear Creek and Friendswood were the big winners at the District 24-6A and 18-5A tournaments, with the Mustangs grabbing every regional berth possible with first- and second-place individual finishes galore.

Also faring well at the 24-6A meet was Clear Springs, as the Chargers qualified their premier mixed doubles team, the eventual winners, Zoe Male/Heintje Unson.

