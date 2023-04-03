Clear Creek and Friendswood were the big winners at the District 24-6A and 18-5A tournaments, with the Mustangs grabbing every regional berth possible with first- and second-place individual finishes galore.
Also faring well at the 24-6A meet was Clear Springs, as the Chargers qualified their premier mixed doubles team, the eventual winners, Zoe Male/Heintje Unson.
“We were thrilled to be able to sweep first and second place in all five divisions at our district tournament,” said Friendswood head coach David Cook, whose boys and girls both won the respective team titles as well. “We have come close to doing this many times, but it's a first for me as a coach.
“It speaks to the depth of our team and the work that so many of our players have been putting in this season.”
The Wildcats, meanwhile, the boys' team champions and girls' team runners-up, qualified for regionals in four different events by way of two doubles, wins and two singles second-place finishes each on the boys' and girls' side of the net.
“It was a fantastic last couple of days,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “Everyone came to play.”
The 24-6A boys' doubles championship was never in doubt, with No. 1-seeded Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi giving up just four games total throughout the tournament, capping the effort with a 6-1, 6-1 finals victory over No. 3-seeded Clear Lake.
Earlier, in the semifinals, Crookston/Risoldi knocked off Clear Falls' No. 4-seeded Lance Cambiano/Matthew Stromfeld 6-0, 6-1.
As for the girls' champions, Alyssa Estrella/Alli Shemwell, the two won as No. 4 seeds, first upsetting Clear Springs' No. 1 seeded Maddy Duong/Merlova Johnson in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-3, before following suit in the final against No. 2-seeded Clear Lake, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
“I was extremely happy for Alyssa and Alli,” Geise said. “They have had a bumpy spring. But when the bright lights came on, they were ready to shine in the biggest moments.”
Duong/Johnson placed third overall with a straight-set win over Clear Brook.
Also advancing to regionals are the Wildcats' Bryan Langford in boys' singles and Katelyn Gross in girls' singles.
Langford, seeded No. 1, reached the championship round with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Brazoswood's Chris Copeland but lost in the final to Clear Lake's No. 2-seeded Mehran Sarker, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.
Gross, seeded second, fell to Clear Lake's No. 1-seeded Karina Zaharieva in her final, 6-2, 6-1. Earlier, in the semifinals, Gross beat Clear Lake's No. 3-seeded Sophia Clark, 6-4, 6-3.
For No. 1-seeded Male/Unson, they earned their trip to the Region III-6A Championships in Deer Park on April 11-12 with a 6-7 (7-5), 6-1, 6-2 finals thriller over Clear Brook's No. 2-seeded Catherine Nguyen/Brandon Than.
In the semifinals, Male/Unson eased past Clear Creek's No. 3-seeded Paris Ransom/VJ Pistone 6-3, 6-1.
“I am hoping for a seed but can't be sure how it will go at the (seeding) meeting,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of Male/Unson. “We have had some good results this year and have won several tournaments.”
Clear Creek's Victoria Trinh/Remy Lu were bronze medalists in the mixed by virtue of their 6-1, 6-3 win over Ransom/Pistone in the third-place match.
At Friendswood, the Mustangs qualified everybody: Thomas Arboleda and Tyler Nelson, boys' singles; Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni and Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin, boys' doubles; Maadhvi Bhojani and Evia Rand, girls' singles.
Also, Fiona Fuke/Audrey Tang and Bella Benson/Neela Juarez, girls' doubles; and Elodie Ridout/Ganesh Venu and Nandini Bhojani/Sebastian Leiman, mixed doubles.
Arboleda, seeded No. 2, eventually upset No. 1-seeded Nelson in their final, 6-4, 6-2, but faced his toughest challenge in the semifinals against Manvel's Braxton Solis 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
“Thomas could easily have packed it in after losing the first set,” Cook said of Arboleda's comeback. “He was able to stay positive after losing narrowly at the end of the first set and roared out to a 4-1 advantage in the second set. At one point, he won 10 games in a row to put himself in the driver's seat to stay.”
Nelson went on to beat Solis, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 third-place winner over Ball High's Rishi Ghandi, later in the playback match, 6-0, 6-0.
In the boys' doubles final, Eberhardt/Lanni defeated Smiley/Terekhin 6-4, 6-2.
“That final produced some of the best tennis in the tournament,” Cook said.
In the third-place match, the Tors' Bryan Han/Matthew Levya upended La Porte's Cristopher Barragan/Peyton McKenzie 7-6, 6-3.
Maadhvi Bhojani cruised to her singles win, only losing one game along the way, knocking off Ball High's Adriana Gutierrez in the semifinals, 6-0, 1-0 retired, and Rand in the final, 5-0 retired.
Rand advanced to the championship match with a 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win over the Tors' Claire Jobe, who collected the bronze medal with her 6-3, 6-2 third-place victory past Gutierrez.
In the girls' doubles final, Fuke/Tang defeated Benson/Juarez 6-1, 6-2.
Benson/Juarez later turned back Ball High's Chloe Chase/Sophie Kirschner in the playback match, 6-1, 6-1, after Chase/Kirschner beat Angleton's Sherry Dilocker/Liset Martinez in their third-place match, 6-4, 6-2.
Rounding out Friendswood's domination was Ridout/Venu in the mixed doubles, where they overcame an early 4-0 deficit in the first set to rally past Nandini Bhojani/Leiman 7-5, 6-1.
In the semifinals, Ridout/Venu defeated La Porte's Jordan Johnson/Oliver Tercero, 6-0, 6-2, and Bhojani/Leiman outlasted Angleton's Luke Boone/Sydney Rickaway, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
All 16 Mustangs next pack their bags for the Region III-5A Championships in Willis on April 12-13.
“I do expect some of our kids will be seeded in the top four and have a chance to advance to the state tournament,” Cook said, looking ahead to regionals. “Nothing is guaranteed, but I think we will definitely be in the hunt.”
