HELOTES
Friendswood’s and Clear Creek’s state tennis qualifiers were planning for a longer stay in the Alamo City.
Instead, the Mustangs and Wildcats both ran into fierce opposition to the idea, as the three local entries were eliminated in the opening round of the University Interscholastic League state tournament at Northside Tennis Center on Tuesday.
In the Class 5A girls singles quarterfinals, Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani was beaten by Argyle’s defending 4A state champion, Meghna Kamur, 6-0, 6-0.
Nearby, Mustang teammates Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni dropped a hard fought 6-1, 6-3 boys doubles decision to Amarillo’s Kelton Brown/Wade Bryant.
Then, in the 6A boys doubles quarterfinals, Clear Creek’s Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi lost to Allen’s Noah Hakim/Tejas Ram, 6-2, 6-2.
“It’s an accomplishment to be here,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “But once you’re here, you want to keep going, which we weren’t able to do.”
Bhojani, only a freshman, had just played Kumar last month in the finals of the Beachcomber Classic and mustered one game in that outing. This time, though, Kumar was relentless and non-giving from the get-go.
“We knew what (Kumar) was capable, so a week and a half ago we decided to play first-strike tennis against her, since the first time we tried to rally with her, and that didn’t work so well,” Cook said.
“She was good at turning defense and offense on us. I don’t think she’s lost a high school match in the last two years.”
In fact, Kumar had an answer for nearly every one of Bhojani’s shot attempts, even when taking a chance of coming to the net against the hard-hitting groundstroker.
“I tried everything I could,” Bhojani said. “I went in wanting to play my game and do my best, having nothing to lose. The atmosphere is amazing to be in and just a wonderful experience for me.
“I’m just a freshman, so I still have three more years.”
Meanwhile, on the neighboring court, Eberhardt/Lanni faced one-half of last year’s state champions and quickly dropped the first set. But in the second, the two matched service games for the first seven games before Amarillo broke in the eighth.
The game went to three deuces, two of which the Mustangs had a chance to win and extend the set to 4-all.
Instead, Bryant drilled a winning forehand in between Eberhardt/Lanni, then Friendswood hit an errant volley to fall behind 5-3. From there, Ram served out the next game to close out the match.
“We played a loose game, but not too loose,” Cook said of the 5-3 deficit. “In the middle of the second set, I felt like we were playing our best tennis, pretty solid. They’re a very good team. Give them credit for not cracking first.”
Eberhardt agreed.
“In the first set we didn’t feel comfortable,” he said. “In the second, though, we got comfortable. We wanted to play our normal game, hit first serves, play our best and get out of there.”
Added Lanni, “In the very beginning, we didn’t realize where we were. We had that one ginger game in the second set. We missed out on a couple of service points and didn’t finish them our way. But we never felt we were being outplayed, just that we were making more mistakes than them.”
The same held true for Crookston/Risoldi, who were in a see-saw battle throughout.
After falling in the first set, Risoldi held service in the first game of the second for an early 1-0 lead. But the Wildcats were broken in game three and then again in game seven to set up Hakim’s match-winning forehand volley off the baseline.
“We couldn’t get in a rhythm on anything,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “Maybe we were pressing too hard. They came forward the entire match, and we didn’t counter.
“We wanted to control the net and trust our volleys. That’s our strength. We didn’t hold up our end.”
Still, Crookston and Risoldi, both juniors, know they have one more chance to make a return trip to the state tournament.
“We learned we can compete with lots of people,” Risoldi said. “It’s a huge accomplishment for both of us. It wasn’t the results we wanted. We’re just happy to be here.”
Crookston quickly added, “I’m excited about my senior year. Looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.