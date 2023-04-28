LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek’s Max McClosky may not drive the ball for miles, but an impeccable short game and plenty of gumption has the freshman soon to be playing in a field of the best high school golfers in Texas.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:33 pm
“He’s not the biggest guy, but he doesn’t let that hinder him,” said Clear Creek head coach Daniel Brown about his first-ever freshman state qualifier. “You can do a lot if you have a big heart. He might not be out-driving everybody, but he’ll be about to out-chip and out-putt everybody else.”
McClosky, who grew up in close proximity to the South Shore Harbour course in League City and is a constant presence there honing his game, said he had a golf club in his hands as young as two years old.
Fast forward just a few years, to McClosky’s freshman season at Clear Creek, which by his own admissio, was a bit of a rollercoaster ride with successful highs and some tough lows.
But, he locked into his A-game at just the right time to have an impressive showing at regionals to qualify for state.
“I had great tournaments and horrible tournaments,” said McClosky, whose personal best round score of a 2-under 70 at his South Shore Harbour home course came right before the regional tournament. “(At regionals), I didn’t hit the ball the best, but I found a way to get the ball in the hole. The putter got hot, and I couldn’t miss the hole.”
The UIL Class 6A Boys Golf State Tournament is set for May 22-23 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown. In between the district and regional tournaments, Brown took the Wildcats golf team on a field trip to Legacy Hills, so McClosky will have some familiarity with the course when he takes it on next month.
“I liked the setup; it was pretty fun,” McClosky said, adding that the course’s slope changes and rolling greens will make for an interesting challenge and that a major key for success will be to putt well. “I just want to hit the ball well, put good swings on it, and, hopefully put something good together.”
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
