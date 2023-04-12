DEER PARK
Clear Creek head tennis coach Derick Geise felt for the longest that his Wildcats boasted one of the top two boys doubles teams in Region III-6A.
On Wednesday, juniors Craig Crookston and Vincent Risoldi proved their mentor to be right on.
The fourth-seeded duo breezed through the first two rounds of the regional tournament on Tuesday but ran into eventual champion Fort Bend Clements in Wednesday’s semifinals, dropping a tough 6-0, 1-6, 6-0 decision to Nishil Gandhi/Gabriel Segubiense and forcing two must wins thereafter.
Crookston/Risoldi responded with a 6-1, 6-1 romp past Katy Tompkins’ No. 2-seeded Patrick Chen/Arjun Kumar in the third-place match, then returned for a 6-3, 6-3 effort over Alvin Shadow Creek’s Ricardo Palencia/Anish Row in the do-or-die playback.
The back-to-back victories earned Crookston/Risoldi silver-medal second-place honors and a trip to the University Interscholastic League state tournament in San Antonio on April 25-26.
“I thought our resume all spring long was good enough to get them at least a No. 2 seed,” Geise said afterward. “The only team they hadn’t faced was Shadow Creek.
“It’s been two years working them together, so we knew we had three years to get to state. But they did it in two as juniors.”
Crookston and Risoldi both agreed their quick success was all about teamwork.
“We’re inside each other’s head,” Risoldi said. “We have very good chemistry.”
Crookston quickly added, “We’re also the best of friends.”
Crookston/Risoldi had little problems with Chen/Kumar, putting the Tompkins pair away in a hurry.
Then against Palencia/Row, the Wildcats broke service early in game three of the first set and never looked back, breaking again in game five for a 4-1 advantage. One more break later, Crookston/Risoldi was up a set, 1-0.
But, “(Palencia/Row) got going in the second set and started coming forward on us,” Geise said. “The momentum was starting to turn, so it was good to get the break (in-game eight) when we did. That was big.”
After streaking to a 4-1 lead in the second, the advantage squandered to 4-3 before Crookston/Risoldi regrouped in the next two games.
Shadow Creek saved one match point before Risoldi answered with a forehand volley winner, followed by Palencia’s volley that sailed long on the second match point opportunity.
“We definitely wanted to be aggressive at the net,” Risoldi said. “We wanted to be dominant and finish the points fast.”
At the same time, Crookston was just that throughout, tossing in an offensive topspin lob winner at key times to aid the winning cause.
“Most people on the team think I have good hands,” Crookston said. “I love the net. And the topspin lob is one of my favorite shots to have in my arsenal.”
The locals had one other doubles team in the state hunt, Clear Springs’ mixed tandem of Zoe Male/Heintje Unson.
But the No. 4-seeded Chargers were on the short end of both of their matches, first falling to Houston Memorial’s No. 1-seeded Kat Lowy/Egor Morozov, the eventual champions, in the semifinals, 6-0, 7-5, and later to Tompkins’ No. 2-seeded Remi Dechans/Santiago Muhala in the third-place match, 6-4, 6-3.
Against Tompkins, Male/Unson rallied in both sets to make the match close, only to be denied.
“I’m pretty pleased with them battling as they did,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of Male/Unson. “Yeah, we had our chances. But their big guy (Muhala) just picked his game up.
“Still, we played to our potential, playing our best set against Memorial. I think they have a real good chance to win state.”
A key Clear Springs figure missing from the postseason was injured junior Roshin Kamath, who Parker said would have competed for the boys singles title.
“In the fall (at the team tennis regional semifinals), Roshin was beating the first seed (Memorial’s Chase Scholz) 6-3- 5-0 when our match with them was called, so hopefully he’ll be at full strength soon,” Parker said.
