LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek used a dominating offensive front to slam mistake-riden Channelview 45-6 on Friday at Clear Creek ISD Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 12:20 am
The victory improved the Wildcats’ season record to 2-1 while dropping the Falcons to 1-2.
Clear Creek essentially put the decision away by scoring on four consecutive possessions in the first half.
Channelview’s injury riden defensive line could do little to slow down Clear Creek, which put together drives of 80, 71 and 69 yards in addition to a short possesion set up by a blocked punt.
The Wildcat defense provided ample support, holding the Falcons scoreless until the final three minutes.
Mistakes of all kinds hampered Channelview in the contest. The Falcons lost two muffed punts deep in Wildcat territory in addition to a fumbled snap, a blocked punt and an interception by Cah’lil Ward.
Channelview ended up punting five times and saw two drives end on downs.
Running behind a stout offensive line featuring Jaxson Abel, Cooper Gallagher, Bryan Ermshar, Wyatt Patterson and Paul Goodrun, Clear Creek put together multiple impressive drives.
Senior running back Donovan Coffman finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. His total included touchdown runs of 7, 13 and 9 yards.
Clear Creek’s rushing attack showed what it could down in its first two drives of the game.
The first saw the Wildcats convert twice on third down and another on fourth down as they moved 80 yards in 11 plays.
Bryson Drake keyed the march with completions of 32 yards to Javion Taylor and 28 to D’Marrein Burton.
Coffman and Drake were the focus on an ensuing 71 yard scoring march. Only one of the 12 plays was a pass as the Clear Creek duo combined for 57 yards on the ground.
Drake threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to Samuel Sereal and 45 to Elijah Crutch as the Wildcats took a 28-0 lead into halftime. The senior quarterback ended with 141 yards on just six completions.
Clear Creek was forced to punt only twice in the contest. Channelview fumbled both of them.
The first muff was recovered by Cooper Simonds and led to a 13 yards touchdown run by Coffman.
Coffman added the final Wildcat score on a 9-yard run following another misplayed punt return.
Channelview managed its only score on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Jason Wheelock to Tyron Seyrus with 3:27 left in the game.
