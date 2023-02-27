FRIENDSWOOD
Clear Creek and Clear Springs each won a pair of doubles championships at the Foster-Holtman Tennis Tournament hosted by Clear Brook on Saturday.
The Wildcats’ twin titles came in the boys “A” and girls’ “B” divisions, where Craig Crookston and Vincent Risoldi avenged earlier losses the tournament before to Friendswood and Fort Bend Dulles, and, at the same time, teammates Addie Bentson and Suri Xu were racking up first-place medals, as well.
As for the Chargers, Zoe Male and Heintje Unson got back to their winning ways, taking the “A” mixed, and Jared Dake/Brandon Hitchman collected top honors in the “B” division.
Crookston and Risoldi turned in a statement performance, avenging earlier losses the weekend before at Deer Park to Friendswood and Fort Bend Dulles.
Crookston/Risoldi first beat the Mustangs’ Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2, then Katy Jordan in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1, before slipping past Dulles in the final, 6-2, 7-6 (11-9).
Equally gratifying for Wildcats head coach Derick Geise was the tournament win by Bentson/Xu.
“I am really proud of my freshmen tandem (Bentson/Xu) and how they grew as a team and elevated their game in the final,” Geise said.
Bentson/Xu defeated Katy Taylor in the championship round, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
Adding to Clear Creek’s strong showing was senior team captain Bryan Langford, runner-up in the boys’ “A” singles. En route to the championship round, Langford knocked off Clear Lake’s crosstown rival Mehran Sarker in the quarterfinals.
Male/Unson needed three sets to finally put away Clear Brook in the semifinals, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, then eased past Houston Stratford in the final, 6-4, 6-2.
“Our mixed again proved that they are mentally tough,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of Male/Unson. “They showed they could handle their nerves and fight back after dropping the first set in a heartbreaking tiebreaker. I am very proud of the way we fought.”
Like Male/Unson, Dake/Hitchman rallied for a three-set verdict over Stratford, winning 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, being extended another three sets before prevailing against Kingwood in their final.
Also, the Chargers’ Brian Machuca advanced to the boys’ “B” singles semifinals.
“It was a great tournament for all of our kids,” Parker said. “We began to learn what it takes to fight adversity and stay mentally tough. Any time you can fight off match points and win, especially coming back from 1-5 down, you have to become stronger.
“Seeing us play hard like this gives me the motivation to come out and keep working hard every day.”
Friendswood and Dickinson also competed in the Foster-Holtman Tournament.
The Mustangs fared well, with Eberhardt/Lanni and Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin both reaching the boys’ doubles quarterfinals, the latter in the “B” division.
Friendswood’s “A” mixed team of Elodie Ridout/Ganesh Venu also advanced to the quarterfinals, while the “B” team of Nandini Bhojani/Sebastian Leiman picked up three wins before losing in the consolation final.
In boys singles, the Mustangs’ Tyler Nelson won the “A” consolation draw, collecting four wins along the way, including an 8-2 final decision over Richmond George Ranch’s Michael Pearson.
“It was a tough day at the courts for us, but that’s the luck of the draws,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “Our kids fought hard and actually played quite well.”
For the Gators, Elysa Atkinson won another medal, claiming the girls’ “A” singles consolation with wins over Pearland Dawson, Clear Creek and Katy Cinco Ranch.
Meanwhile, at the Baytown Tournament, Ball High’s Claire Jobe was third in girls’ “A” singles, as were teammates Anshu Patel/Ben Wren in the “B” mixed doubles.
Also, the Tors’ Luke Leimer/Nam Ngo won the boys’ “B” doubles consolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.