DICKINSON
At the end of a close, tense basketball contest, usually the winner comes down to which team’s top playmaker will shine brightest, but every once in awhile, the late-game heroics come from an unexpected source.
Clear Brook’s scrappy senior Alexis Smith made a late game-tying bucket and clinched the game by drawing a charge, as the Wolverines held on for a 62-58 win Friday night at Dickinson High School against the Lady Gators.
“We made some mistakes, but we showed up in a big way and battled, and that’s all I can ask,” said Clear Brook head girls basketball coach Mileka Loydrake, whose team closes out the first half of District 24-6A play with a 6-0 record, while dropping Dickinson to 5-1 in what was a bout for first place in the standings.
“I believe my seniors needed that; we needed to do that before we get to the postseason,” Dickinson head girls basketball coach Toya Peterson said about the closely contested game. “Now that we know how the first half of district goes, we’ll be ready for the second half. … We turned a lot of corners.”
The Lady Gators trailed 48-40 going into the fourth quarter, but were able to chip away at the deficit in the final stanza as the Wolverines tried to slow the pace of the game down with mixed results.
The sizzling shooting of Dickinson’s sophomore guard Jazmine Hansley saw her score all 12 of the Lady Gators’ points during a 12-2 run that gave them a 52-50 lead with 3:07 left in the game.
Later in the fourth quarter, Danielle Porter completed a 3-point play in the post to put Dickinson up 57-54, but Clear Brook closed out with an 8-1 run — sparked by Smith’s offensive rebound and put-back basket for her only points of the game with 1:04 remaining that tied the game 57-57 —for the victory.
Behind 60-58, Dickinson’s attempt to send the game into overtime in the waning seconds was turned away by Smith’s aforementioned charge, and two made free throws from Rezia Castilo afterward finally put the game on ice.
“We’re under-sized, so we’ve got to take charges in there, and I told her that was huge — that was the play of the game right there,” Loydrake said. “She’s a gritty kid. She’s under-sized in there, but she just battles. Her heart is as big as this room.”
Dickinson used its superior size to gain an early advantage in the game, leading the first quarter by as much as 19-13 before taking a 20-15 lead into the second quarter.
The second and third quarters saw Clear Brook settle more into its game, as the Wolverines knotted the score at 30-30 going into the halftime break and led by as much as 46-36 in the third quarter.
Castillo led the way, scoring-wise, for the Wolverines with 25 points, while Chardel Terrell added 12 points and Kamryn McLaurin tallied nine points. Morgan Williams pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to go along with six points.
Hansley finished with 24 points, Porter logged a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Ciara Williams chipped in nine points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Gators.
Between the physical style of play from both sides and all-around quick whistles from the referees, the teams combined for a whopping 58 fouls in the game, with 31 committed by Dickinson and 27 by Clear Brook.
Although both teams got an abundance of opportunities at the free throw line as a result, neither side had an impressive night at the charity stripe, with the Wolverines finishing 26-for-45 and the Lady Gators making 25 of their 41 attempts.
Both teams return to the floor 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Brook will be at Clear Falls, while Dickinson hosts Clear Springs.
