Dickinson and Clear Brook do not want to hear about playoffs or seedings over the next two days.
All they’re worried about is themselves.
For the Gators, who dropped an 11-1, five-inning baseball decision to the Wolverines on Tuesday night, nothing matters more than winning in their regular-season finale at home.
The same goes for Clear Brook, which moved to 7-4 in the hotly-contested top half of the District 24-6A standings.
“We have to win, Lake has to win, that would tie us with Brazoswood,’’ said Dickinson head coach Mike Schwager, whose club fell to 4-7, yet still has an outside shot at tying for fourth place, but will look back on stranding a whopping 11 runners over the first four innings.
“You can’t win many ball games when you leave 11 runners on,” Schwager said. “We had the opportunities and didn’t take advantage and that’s a big difference. They did.”
Dickinson actually held a 1-0 lead after Mason Williams drove in Kallen Cram with a second-inning sacrifice fly, but in Clear Brook’s half of the third, the contest unraveled.
Behind two-run singles by Chris Maldonado and Logan Sariga, the Wolverines posted six runs before an out was recorded.
Clear Brook then put the game away by run rule in the fifth with just one hit — an RBI single by Francisco Leija — to go with three walks, two errors, two wild pitches, a passed ball and a hit batter as Jaylen Price’s bases-loaded walk ended the game.
Leija and Nicholas Gillilan each had two hits for Clear Brook, which travels to Dickinson on Friday to close the regular season and is in a furious race with Clear Falls and Clear Springs for the top three district slots.
After Clear Lake’s 5-2 win over Brazoswood on Tuesday night, a Gator win this Friday coupled with another Clear Lake victory would leave a three-way tie for the final bi-district opening.
Even with the win, Gene Flores, the Wolverines’ head coach, says his team needs to refocus.
“We came out flat and slow. We were over-thinking a lot of scenarios,” Flores said. “We needed a big inning like that, and even then, we still made eight or nine mental mistakes that we haven’t seen all season.
“Nothing’s settled. It’s still up for grabs. Our focus the next two days is nothing about seeding, but how about how we’re going to get better.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.