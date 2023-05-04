SANTA FE
For five innings the Santa Fe Indians were a simmering pot, and in the late stages of the game, they boiled over in a major way.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Indians put a four-spot on the board and then closed out a 6-3 win over the Crosby Cougars in Game 1 of the teams’ Region III-5A best-of-three bi-district playoff series at Santa Fe High School on Thursday night.
“We were patient at the plate, and we didn’t swing at any bad pitches — got a base hit, got a couple of walks, and then (Lucas) Dunn came up and got the big, big hit,” said Santa Fe head baseball coach Ronnie Wulf, whose Indians will meet the Cougars for Game 2 of the series 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby.
With an out and a runner on second base in the bottom of the sixth, Santa Fe pounced on a new relief pitcher for Crosby, loading the bases with two outs after Trenton Tanner was hit by a pitch and Braden Castle walked on either side of a pop-out.
Brice Smith then walked on a full count to force the tying run home, and a balk brought in the go-ahead run. Not content with free passes, Dunn raked a two-run double into the left-center field gap to give the Indians their 6-3 lead.
After a gritty starting pitching performance from Smith (6.1 innings, nine hits, two earned runs, two walks, two strikeouts), Caleb Berrow came in for the save opportunity and got back-to-back strikeouts looking — with both called third strikes coming on a pair of filthy curveballs.
“I thought (Smith) did a great job, and then Berrow does what he does when he comes in,” Wulf said.
Santa Fe drew first blood in the bottom of the third when Kyeler Thompson led off the frame with a double lofted to right field, hustled to third base on a groundout and was driven home on a Smith RBI double. Later in the third, Nick Jaco clipped an RBI single to left for a 2-0 lead.
Smith’s only shaky inning saw Crosby put all three of its runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth on RBI singles from Kade Eudy and Colby Chapman and a run-scoring error.
Recording multi-hit games were Thompson (3-for-4) and Steven De Los Santos (2-for-3) for Santa Fe and Eudy (3-for-3) for Crosby.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
