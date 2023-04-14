LEAGUE CITY
The annual spring rollercoaster that’s District 24-6A baseball took yet another twist and turn.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 12:00 am
LEAGUE CITY
The annual spring rollercoaster that’s District 24-6A baseball took yet another twist and turn.
Brazoswood compiled enough timely hits and took advantage of late Clear Falls errors for a 6-4 road victory on Friday, completing a week sweep of the Knights.
The good news for Clear Falls? It’s still among the leaders in a jam-packed set of 24-6A standings at 5-3 and is tied in the loss column with Clear Springs (7-3) and Clear Brook (5-3), which enjoyed a bye week.
“We’ve got a good ball club. At the end of the day, we’re still in first place,’’ said Eddie Youngblood, the Knights’ head coach. “We haven’t played our best baseball. We know that.
“I was just proud of how our kids fought hard toward the end to give ourselves a chance.”
Early on, Clear Falls starting pitcher David Ramirez had the Buccaneers knotted up before he exited with one out in the third inning as the visitors took a 1-0 lead.
The Knights tied it at 1-all in the bottom of the third as Matt Novominsky, who collected three hits, stroked a long RBI double to plate Chile Timmons, who had walked.
Clear Falls then gave up a solo home run to Carson Lange in the sixth and made three infield errors in the seventh which led to four Brazoswood runs and a 6-1 edge for the visitors.
The Knights, though, didn’t go out without fight.
After two quick outs, Novominsky walked and came home on pinch-hitter Caden Barber’s homer to left to make it 6-4. After a Jones Major single, Noah Paulson and Alex Kudler walked to load the bases.
Danner Bowles, who came in for starter Jeremiah Hernandez, then got Max Williams on a strikeout to end the game.
Lange and Julio Rio had two hits apiece for Brazoswood, which also won 1-0 over Clear Falls on Tuesday.
The Knights will resume 24-6A play with a two-game series versus Clear Lake beginning Tuesday at Clear Falls.
“I still like our team, but it’s 24-6A. There’s good teams all around any given night,” Youngblood said. “We’ve just got to get better at us, doing what we do. They played a great game. They hit us well.
“But the things we know how to do, we didn’t’ execute very well.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.