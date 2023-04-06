Clear Springs pitcher BethAnn Johnston, right, and her teammates walk off the field for a rain delay during the first inning against Brazoswood at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Emma King makes a grab in deep centerfield for an out during the second inning against Brazoswood at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Brazoswood’s Lily Fontanella slides safely into second base against Clear Springs’ Jalise Martinez in League City on Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs pitcher BethAnn Johnston delivers a pitch during the first inning against Brazoswood at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs pitcher BethAnn Johnston, right, and her teammates walk off the field for a rain delay during the first inning against Brazoswood at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Despite weather delays, the pitching was sharp in Thursday’s District 24-6A softball showdown between Clear Springs and Brazoswood, but visiting the Lady Buccaneers came through with a clutch run-scoring hit to leave with a 2-0 win over the Chargers.
“Our pitching was good; they just had one solid hit that changed the game, and we just didn’t make good adjustments against a good pitcher,” Clear Springs head coach Jennifer Knight said after a game that was paused for a little more than 15 minutes in the top of the first from a downpour of rain and again for nearly two hours in the top of the fourth from multiple lightning strikes.
Starting pitchers Peyton Tanner for Brazoswood and BethAnne Johnston cruised through the first three innings — with two Lady Bucs hit batters being the only base runners — before the lengthy lightning delay kicked in right before the top of the fourth.
That downtime actually may have given the batters a bit of mojo, as Tanner led off the top of the fourth with a double raked to deep left-center field and courtesy runner Bre Allen moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt, but Johnston escaped the jam with a strikeout and a diving catch made by left fielder Alana Strever.
In the bottom of the fourth, Clear Springs also snapped its hitting drought with Emma King legging out an infield single, and she reached third with a sac bunt and a wild pitch, but Tanner fanned the next two Chargers batters to end the threat.
Johnston slammed the door on a Brazoswood two-out rally in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Bucs were able to finally break onto the scoreboard in the top of the sixth when Taryn McDougal raked the 11th pitch of the at-bat to deep left field for a two-run double.
Setting the table for McDougal’s one-out go-ahead knock were the two previous batters, Siannah Nava and Cici Jefferson, who reached on a single and an error, respectively.
King, who had both of Clear Springs’ only two hits, beat out another infield single with one out in the bottom of the sixth and made it to second on a wild pitch but was left there as Tanner sat down the final five Chargers hitters in order.
Tanner finished her complete-game shutout gem with two hits, no walks and 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
“She did her job,” Knight said. “She spins the ball well, she mixes it up, and she’s a great pitcher.”
Getting the tough-luck loss in the circle was Johnston, who had five hits, one earned run, no walks and four strikeouts.
Clear Springs (5-4 in District 24-6A) will look to stay on track for a postseason berth with a rebound in its next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (3-5).
“We’ve been resilient all year, and that’s been one of the best things about us — that we’ve been able to fight back,” Knight said. “I think we’ll continue to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.