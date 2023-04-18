LEAGUE CITY
Consistency has become the main ingredient of a winning formula for the Clear Springs Chargers, who claimed their seventh District 24-6A win in a row with a 6-2 decision at home Tuesday night over Clear Brook.
“That’s what we’ve been searching for is a little consistency,” said Clear Springs head baseball coach Chris Floyd, whose Chargers improved to 8-3 in district after a 1-3 start to their 24-6A campaign.
“Our focus has been on minimizing mistakes, going out and getting outs, not giving away any free outs and taking advantage of the free outs that we get.”
The win represents just one more small step toward making the postseason for the Chargers, but even when their regular season closes with Friday’s scheduled 6 p.m. game at Clear Brook (5-4 in district), there may be still plenty left to be decided in a crowded and chaotic 24-6A field.
“In my early days in the late 90s and early 2000s, the district was like this all the time,” Floyd said. “It’s good when it’s like that because if you’re fortunate enough to get into the playoffs, you’ve played battle-tested games.”
Clear Springs took control in what started as a back-and-forth game with a hard-hitting four-run bottom of the fourth inning to make the 6-2 final tally.
The big-time inning appropriately began with a big-time knock, as Andrew Fonte led off the frame with a home run launched to left-center field for a 3-2 lead.
With one out, Chris Richnow laced a single and swiped a base to get into scoring position just in time for a towering RBI double hit off the center-field wall by Ryan Hernandez. After Hernandez came around to score on two wild pitches to make it a 5-2 game, Zach Moss clobbered a two-out solo home run to left.
“We were fortunate enough to get some good pitches to hit and hit them, and we got hits with people on base,” Floyd said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on hitting with people in scoring position because early in the year we weren’t doing that well.”
Clear Brook drew first blood in the game when Tre’ Broussard led off with a walk, stole second base and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt before getting driven home by Nicholas Gillilan’s RBI single lined up the middle.
Clear Springs evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on an RBI sac fly from Hunter Heath that scored Dax Massengale, who led off the inning with a double scorched down the left-field line.
The Chargers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on another sac fly RBI — this one from Drew Floyd to plate Moss, who reached on a two-base error and made it to third on a sac bunt.
The Wolverines took advantage of a Trenton Flores grounder that took an odd hop and rolled all the way deep into the outfield for a double, as they were able to bring him home on a sac bunt and an error to tie the score at 2-all.
Starting pitcher Tyler Ryden gave Clear Springs a quality outing with five hits, one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts in six-plus innings. Reliever Caden Wells retired the final three Wolverines batters in order with two strikeouts to slam the door on the game.
