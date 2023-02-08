In a basketball bout to determine District 24-6A’s top dog, the Dickinson Lady Gators started strong, but the Clear Brook Wolverines responded like champs to clinch their second straight league title with a 60-43 triumph at home Wednesday night.
“We don’t let anyone come in here and out-work us,” Clear Brook head girls basketball coach Mileka Loydrake said while her team cut down the net after their successful regular-season finale. “Once we got back to our identity, which is to out-work everybody, we were OK; we found our footing.”
Dickinson controlled much of the first half, leading by as much as 21-13 at the 5:01 mark of the second quarter and going into halftime with a slim 23-21 advantage.
However, after Kennedy Farrell knocked down a floating shot to give the Lady Gators a 31-29 edge at the 3:42 mark of the third quarter, the Wolverines took control.
Clear Brook effectively took advantage of a Dickinson side dealing with foul trouble by executing a clinical offense while also forcing repeated turnovers on defense to embark on an 18-0 run that lasted until Danielle Porter’s put-back bucket 18 seconds into the fourth period.
A 3-pointer and a steal-turned-layup from Chardell Terrell kickstarted the massive Clear Brook run, which also featured four points apiece from Kamryn McLauren and Ja’delle Major and a couple made free throws from Rezia Castillo.
The Lady Gators didn’t bow out quietly, though, as Porter’s aforementioned basket was followed by six straight points from Jewel Bradley and another 2-pointer in the paint from Porter to trim the Wolverines’ lead from 47-31 to 47-41 with 4:18 still to play.
But Clear Brook answered back with poise and a 9-0 run led by Castillo with 4-for-4 free throw shooting and McLauren with a pair of drives to the hoop — the second of which was an and-1 that capped off the game-sealing run.
“With the schedule that we’ve played, we’ve seen that before — we’ve seen teams that are never-say-die, that won’t give up, that won’t give in, that won’t let up,” Loydrake said. “So, this was just like riding a bike. We knew exactly what to do.”
Clear Brook was a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, with six of those coming from Castillo, who finished a solid 13 of 14 at the line overall. Dickinson finished with 25 total team fouls and committed 12 of its 26 total turnovers in the pivotal third quarter.
The sensational sophomore trio of Castillo (19 points, seven rebounds), McLauren (16 points, five rebounds) and Terrell (14 points) led the way for the Wolverines.
Porter finished with a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Lady Gators. Bradley chipped in seven points and five rebounds, while Ciara Williams pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds to go along with four points.
Up next for each team is the postseason, but bi-district playoff details for both the 24-6A champs Clear Brook and runner-up Dickinson were yet to be determined as of the press deadline.
