In another tight contest between the two sides, Peyton Helmly’s fifth-inning RBI sacrifice fly provided the go-ahead run in a 2-1 win for the Barbers Hill Lady Eagles over the Friendswood Lady Mustangs in Game 2 of the teams’ Region III-5A best-of-three quarterfinal series Friday at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
The teams will meet 2 p.m. Saturday at Deer Park High School’s north campus in the series’ deciding third game.
Setting the stage for Helmly’s game-winning RBI knock were Brookelyn Livanec leading off the bottom of the fifth by getting hit by a pitch and KateLynn Cooper following that by reaching base on an error.
After the game’s start was delayed more than an hour because of a missing umpire, the Lady Eagles plated the contest’s first run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Livanec that drove in Sophie Naivar, who led off with a single.
The Lady Mustangs evened the score 1-1 in the top of the fourth when Chloe Aldrich worked a leadoff walk, moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Bella Halata, stole third base and then scored on an error.
Friendswood got multi-hit games from Halata (2-for-2), Baileigh Burtis (2-for-3) and Charleigh Esparza (2-for-4) to account for six of its seven total base hits in the contest.
Barbers Hill actually had fewer total hits with five, as Naivar (2-for-4) and Kamryn Bishop (2-for-2, one double) had multi-hit games.
Both pitchers were solid, as Friendswood’s Janelle Wilson (six innings, five hits, one earned run, three walks, six strikeouts) had the tough-luck loss, and Barbers Hill’s Hailey Nutter (seven innings, seven hits, no earned runs, three walks, 10 strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle.
