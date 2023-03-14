GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors used their District 18-5A opener to close the book on a 10-game losing streak against the Santa Fe Indians.
Behind a pitching gem from Jonah Williams and late RBI knocks from Sully Mixon and Austen Raines, the Tors opened district play with a 2-0 win over the Indians on a gusty, chilly Tuesday afternoon at Tor Field.
“This felt like how our district is going to be, which is tight and tough, and it’s going to come down to executing,” Ball High head baseball coach Russell Ferrell said. “We plan on being a playoff team, and any time you can beat another team that plans on being a playoff team, it’s going to help everything.”
With the teams mired in a scoreless stalemate, Ball High finally broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Setting the table were Joseph Pena with a leadoff single and Seth Williams legging out a misplayed bunt. Following an infield pop-up, Mixon smacked an RBI single to left-center field to score Pena from second base, and after Seth Williams hustled from first to third on the single, Raines lofted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring him home for the 2-0 lead.
“That first RBI, especially late, is so hard to get,” Ferrell said.
Jonah Williams (seven innings, seven hits, three walks, nine strikeouts) finished his complete-game shutout with a strikeout, a fly out to left, a double hit by pinch hitter Traven Morgan and a fly out to center in the top of the seventh.
Brice Smith (six innings, five hits, one earned run, one walk, five strikeouts) had a quality outing as Santa Fe’s starting pitcher, but just couldn’t get run support. Leadoff hitter Kyeler Thompson had the lone multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4.
The Indians’ best chances to score came in the top of the third and top of the sixth, with both innings seeing Santa Fe trying to mount a two-out rally only to strand a pair of runners on base in each frame.
With the district’s newly adopted back-to-back schedule, Ball High and Santa Fe conclude their season series 1 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
