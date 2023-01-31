GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors elevated themselves to viable district title contenders and scored a sweet rivalry-game win to boot with a 60-50 victory at home over the Texas City Stings on Tuesday night.
Areas of patchy fog early. Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 11:52 pm
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors elevated themselves to viable district title contenders and scored a sweet rivalry-game win to boot with a 60-50 victory at home over the Texas City Stings on Tuesday night.
“I just went in there and told the guys, ‘congratulations, you just put yourself in the discussion for a district championship,’ and so now we have to come out and play like we deserve to be there,” said Ball High head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple, whose Tors improved their District 18-5A record to 6-3 and pulled into a second-place tie with the Stings and to within half a game of first-place Manvel (7-2) — the team Ball High plays on the road 7 p.m. Friday.
“We wanted to get away from just playing a basketball game to inserting a sense of pride into it,” Temple added. “We wanted to win each possession, and we came out and won some of those possessions.”
The turning point of Tuesday night’s game came in the middle of the third quarter when the Tors were able to compile a 9-0 run — ignited by a Connor O’Donohoe 3-pointer and a slam dunk off a turnover from Will Cianfrini — that turned a meager 26-25 lead into a double-digit cushion at 35-25.
Ball High maintained its 10-point lead with a 41-31 edge going into the fourth quarter and managed to keep Texas City at bay to close out the game — leading by as much as 47-32 early in the final period, with the closest the Stings getting to down the stretch being a 50-42 deficit.
“When the rebounds mattered, I thought they dominated the boards,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said. “There was also some stuff we were supposed to do defensively that we didn’t do, and every time we didn’t do it, they made us pay, which is what they’re supposed to do.”
Texas City had the edge early in the game, building a 9-4 first-quarter lead, but Ball High whittled its deficit down to 9-8 by the end of the opening stanza, and back-to-back fast-break lay-ins from Malcolm Simpson and Cianfrini helped the Tors to a 13-9 lead in the second quarter.
From that point, the teams exchanged the lead twice and had three tied scores en route to a 22-20 Ball High lead at halftime.
Leading the Tors to victory were O’Donohoe (16 points), Cianfrini (14 points, seven rebounds), Simpson (nine points, eight rebounds, two blocks), Vernon Webb (10 points) and London Deyon (six points, seven rebounds, two blocks).
Top performers for the Stings were Clovis McCain (14 points, 11 rebounds), Glenn Parker (12 points) and Anson Johnson Jr. (eight points, seven rebounds).
Texas City (6-3) will look to rebound 7 p.m. Friday at home against a scrappy Angleton (2-6) coming off a 51-49 upset win over Santa Fe (4-5) on a buzzer-beater Tuesday.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.