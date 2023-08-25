Ball High receiver Ju’waan Woodbury, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate London Deyon in the second quarter against the La Marque Cougars at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Ball High receiver Ju’waan Woodbury, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate London Deyon in the second quarter against the La Marque Cougars at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Ball High running back Justis Thomas gets past La Marque defensive back Tavean Payton on his way to the end zone during the Clash of the Causeway at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
La Marque running back Salahadin Allah looks upfield on a carry in the first quarter against the Ball High Tors during the Clash of the Causeway at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Ball High running back Ty Cancilla gets a few yards on a carry before La Marque’s A’Shon Crear brings him down with a leg tackle in the first quarter of the Clash of the Causeway at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Ball High receiver Ju’waan Woodbury pulls in a catch from quarterback Kyden Barker before heading to the end zone in the first quarter against the La Marque Cougars at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Ball High's offense set the tone early, while the defense did the rest on Friday night.
Quarterback Kyden Barker's three touchdown passes helped the Tors open the 2023 season with a 58-6 rout of rival La Marque in the annual Clash of the Causeway, giving Ball High its fifth win in the last six meetings between the teams.
"There was a lot to be positive about, but we also made a lot of mistakes tonight," said Tors head coach Sheldon Bennight, whose team committed 12 penalties despite taking a 44-6 lead into intermission. "We'll take the win, but there's a lot we also have to clean up."
Barker put the Tors ahead to stay on the very first play from scrimmage with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Williams, who also added a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the opening 24 minutes that saw Ball High amass 296 yards of offense.
Barker completed scoring tosses of 48 and 67 yards to Ju'Waan Woodbury to help give the Tors a 30-0 lead with 9:13 left in the first half. Justis Thomas added a 20-yard touchdown run while a safety also added to the scoring deluge.
Tim Brown's 9-yard touchdown pass to Aretheis Winn made it 37-0 with 5:00 before intermission before La Marque scored its lone touchdown on an 84-yard pass from Anthony Miles to Salahadin Allah with 3:05 left before the half.
Ball High added to its scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run from Brown midway in the third quarter, and closed out the scoring when Brown dashed for a 26-yard run with 4:25 left in the third.
"Give credit to a great football team," La Marque head coach Wade Oliphant said of the Tors, who will play at Texas City ISD Stadium again on Thursday when they face the Stingarees at 7 p.m. "It wasn't the result we wanted, but we played hard as a team and will go back to work on Monday to focus on getting better."
La Marque will also be at home to welcome Houston Wheatley at 7 p.m. Friday.
