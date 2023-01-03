Don’t look now, but Ball High is starting to find its mojo.
Behind a dominating offensive effort at the rim and in the paint, the Tors overcame a first-quarter deficit to knock off Santa Fe 59-41 at home Tuesday night.
After entering a Christmas holiday tourney stretch with a four-game losing skid, coach Jerald Temple’s improving squad now owns a six-game winning streak.
“We’ve played better basketball, and especially the last two games I think, collectively, we’ve played our best basketball,” Temple said. “We’re playing as a complete team with common goals.’’
Trailing 11-10 entering the second quarter, the Tors took over as Vernon Webb sliced his way to two quick layups and a free throw while Malcom Simpson added another easy lay-in for an 8-0 run.
Santa Fe, meanwhile struggled mightily against Ball High’s hawking halfcourt defense and finished the half by shooting just 2-for-14 from the floor in a five-point period.
“Free throws, we didn’t finish in the paint,” said Jacob Hon, the Indians’ head coach. “Defensively, we didn’t rotate right. Like I told these guys, at district time, it’s the little things. We didn’t execute and we didn’t do the little things.”
Ball High opened the second half with a 10-4 burst before Santa Fe rallied with eight unanswered points — a layup by Ty Clark and a 3-pointer by Ivan Lloyd, who then added three free throws after being fouled behind the arc.
After seeing its lead cut to five at 34-29, the Tors then reeled off 14 consecutive points — mostly around the rim — from the end of the third quarter and into the fourth.
Will Cianfrini topped Ball High, now 1-1 in District 18-5A, with 18 points, while Simpson kicked in 10. Webb finished with nine while Phoenix Pope added eight, as 10 Tors hit the scorebook.
Lloyd led Santa Fe (16-8, 1-1 in district) with 12 points, while Clark finished with nine and Kenny Torres added eight. Nick Jaco, the team’s leading scorer at 19.3 per outing, was held to two buckets.
“We fought through some adversity early. We started kind of slow,” Temple said. “But instead of sinking into a shell, but we were able to fight and we didn’t settle for jump shots.”
Both teams return to district action on Friday as Ball High travels to rival Texas City while Santa Fe plays host to Angleton.
