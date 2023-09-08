HOUSTON
The Ball High Tors scored 56 unanswered points en route to blowing away the Houston Madison Marlins, 69-15, in the teams’ District 9-5A-I opener Friday night at Butler Stadium.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 12:20 am
HOUSTON
The Ball High Tors scored 56 unanswered points en route to blowing away the Houston Madison Marlins, 69-15, in the teams’ District 9-5A-I opener Friday night at Butler Stadium.
In game pushed back more than an hour by a lightning delay, the Tors wasted little time in jumping out to a 7-0 lead, scoring on their second play from scrimmage with a 82-yard touchdown pass from Kyden Barker to Ju’waan Woodbury.
The Marlins stunned Ball High with a 33-yard TD pass from Camben Emanuel to Dontreal Fisher on a fourth-and-11 play to even the score at 7-all at the 4:01 mark of the first quarter.
But, from there, it was all Tors, as they added a 54-yard TD run by Woodbury on an end-around and a 44-yard TD run by Justis Thomas following a fumble recovery by Tyren Outley to lead 21-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Then, Ball High capped a seven-play, 40-yard drive with a 6-yard TD run from Thomas 28 seconds into the second quarter, saw Barker connect with a wide-open Jonah Williams for a 49-yard TD pass, had Ty Cancilla end an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run and put an exclamation point on the dominant first half when Phoenix Pope recovered a botched Madison punt in the end zone for a 49-7 halftime lead.
Even with a merciful running clock enacted for the entire second half, Ball High tacked on two more TDs — one in the middle of the third quarter on a 41-yard pass from Barker to London Deyon, and another coming on a 9-yard TD run by Arenthies Winn in the fourth quarter, which was set up by a short Madison punt and a 24-yard run by Tim Brown — before a wild finish to the game.
In the waning moments, Madison refused to go down quietly, scoring on a 55-yard TD pass from Emanuel to Demetrius Anderson, and Emanuel hit Fisher for the two-point conversion pass.
But, Williams made sure the Tors got the final word by running back a kickoff return 80 yards for a score as time expired for the game’s final tally.
“I was pleased, especially after the lightning delay,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said. “We had a little lack of focus letting them complete a couple balls in the scramble drill. That’s going to happen, but things like that give you something to work on.”
Even with that final Marlins heave, Ball High still out-gained them in total yards a whopping 453 to 81.
The Tors leading offensive players were Barker (9-for-17, 224 yards), Thomas (seven carries, 81 yards) and Woodbury (three receptions, 110 yards).
Next up, Ball High (2-1, 1-0 in District 9-5A-I) will make its anticipated home debut at the newly renovated Courville Stadium, hosting Houston Sterling at 7 p.m. Friday.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Join us on an unscripted adventure as we explore the history of the Galveston jetties, crucial for the region's economic growth from the 1800s to today.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.