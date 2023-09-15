GALVESTON
It started with a lightning delay, but Friday night ended with some Ball High football thunder.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 2:29 am
GALVESTON
It started with a lightning delay, but Friday night ended with some Ball High football thunder.
Justis Thomas struck the first blow with a simple 1-yard touchdown run early in the opening quarter as the Tors punctuated the debut of refurbished Kermit Courville Stadium with a decisive 62-28 victory over Houston Sterling.
Weather pushed back the kickoff by 45 minutes, but Ball High provided a show for its large, dedicated crowd which braved the early evening storms, dominating the Raiders for the contest.
The Tors, though, did not need any additional time with an amped up squad set for its first home game on its new turf facility.
“This place is so nice now. The kids deserve it, the town deserves it … it’s feels like it’s been forever,” said Sheldon Bennight, the Tors’ head coach. “It’s good to get this one out of the way.
“Hopefully it’s going to feel like home now, and not just a new place.”
Ball High made itself quite at home and kept its new electronic scoreboard working feverishly with nine total touchdowns, including six as part of a dominating 42-14 halftime lead.
Kyden Barker, the sophomore quarterback for the Tors, riddled the Raider defense to the tune of five TDs — two to London Deyon and one each for Tim Brown, Arentheis Winn and Ju’waan Woodbury.
Barker finished 13 of 21 for 228 yards as Ball High piled up 24 first downs, including 17 on the ground.
Thomas, who added the game’s final points with a 9-yard dash with 4:15 left in the game, ran up 158 yards, while Winn contributed 88 as Ball High rushed for a 295 total.
With the anxious weeklong hoopla complete, the Tors, now 3-1, have a week off before taking on Houston Sharpstown on Saturday, Sept. 30 in another District 9-5A-I matchup.
“I feel like we kept playing hard, but we saw some things,” Bennight said. “They hit us in the mouth, but it’s one of those games where we can learn a lot. We’re going to have to understand where our weaknesses lie and go out and fix them.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.