With how up-and-down his Tors have been throughout the season, Ball High head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple understandably is taking a one-game-at-a-time approach with his team.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 11:58 pm
But, what can’t be denied is the Tors boys basketball team had arguably its strongest two-game stretch of the season this past week, capping it off on the road Friday night with a 80-61 win over the Santa Fe Indians.
“The kids are all jelling together and finding their roles and getting in their comfort zones, so I’m excited about our future,” said Temple, whose team also avenged an earlier loss to Friendswood with a 70-37 rout of the Mustangs on Tuesday.
What started out as a close game was broken wide open by a 16-0 Tors run that stretched from the 1:37 mark of the first quarter to the 4:38 mark of the second quarter, turning a tied game into comfortable 31-15 Ball High advantage.
A drive to the hoop by Will Cianfrini ignited the crucial Tors run, and then Vernon Webb tallied Ball High’s first 11 points of the second quarter to end the scoring streak.
“We’ve been making a concentrated effort to get the ball inside, and, defensively, not have any lapses,” Temple said.
A 3-pointer from Aaron Grimm ended the monumental Tors run, but the damage was done. Nick Jaco’s 10 second-quarter points helped his Indians team get the deficit down to as close as eight points at two different occasions, but Ball High took a 45-32 lead into the halftime break and continued to swell its lead in the second half.
By the time the third quarter was finished, the Tors led by a commanding 65-42 tally, and in the fourth quarter London Deyon’s bucket in the paint gave Ball High a game-high lead at 75-44 before each side started emptying their respective benches to close out the contest.
Leading Ball High to the win were double-digit scorers Webb (17 points), Cianfrini (15 points), Malcolm Simpson (15 points, seven rebounds) and Deyon (12 points, five rebounds).
Jaco led Santa Fe with a game-high 22 points, while Grimm chipped in eight points.
The win lifts the Tors to a 5-3 District 18-5A record, and they’ll have a huge rivalry game up next when they host Texas City at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
The Indians (4-4 in District 18-5A) look to bounce back in what should be a pivotal week of their season next week, starting with a game 7 p.m. Tuesday at Angleton.
“We’ve got to take care of business next week,” Santa Fe head boys basketball coach Jacob Hon said. “We control our own destiny.”
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
