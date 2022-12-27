GALVESTON
Israel Wilkins-Te Paiho’s driving basket resulted in an and-1 for the junior power forward, which led to his teammates erupting in unbridled elation late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game at Ball High School Gymnasium.
Although the basket trimmed their deficit to 34 points, the members of the Sunbury Jets boys basketball team showed the emotion of a squad that was in a tight contest. A mere 9,075 miles away from home, the Australians basked in the warmth of the reception they received in their first game of a month-long tour of the States.
“We lost, but we had a great time,” said Sunbury senior guard Jack Dohmen-Jolly, one of 12 players selected by the selection committee of the Victorian Junior Basketball League (VJBL), the world’s largest amateur basketball association.
Comprised of 1,017 boys and girls teams from under-12 to under-20, the VJBL plays every Friday night from October through September on 150 courts throughout the state of Victoria.
The league has also been the steppingstone for several National Basketball Association players that include Andrew Bogut, the first overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft, and current Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey.
“The players selected for this team were excited to make the trip over here,” said Jets head coach Christopher Tighe, who has coached in the VJBL for more than 20 years.
Coming to America as a representative for Australian hoops is nothing new for Tighe, who made an appearance years ago when he played in the league.
“A lot of these kids would love the chance to come back to the States and play collegiately, which is why they were honored to be selected for the team,” added Tighe. “There’s a number of them that I feel will have a chance to return and play on the next level.”
The Sunbury roster saw a different style of play on Tuesday as they fell 68-38 to a Ball High team that shook off a slow start and turned the game into an up-tempo style the Jets have rarely seen in the VJBL.
Tors junior guard Will Cianfrini had five fast break dunks on his way to scoring 16 points, while sophomore Phoenix Pope added a pair of slams of his own while tallying 14 points.
“Wow. They were much faster than expected,” said Dohmen-Jolly. “We tried to play at their pace, but the more we did, the further we fell behind. It’s a good lesson for us since we now know what to expect during the remainder of our time here.”
“We’re not used to seeing that kind of athleticism,” added Tighe. “In the end, I do feel it’s good for the boys to see what American basketball at this level is all about.”
After taking photos with the Tors and their fans following the game, the Jets headed to Austin, where they will play in a tournament at Glenn High School on Wednesday and Thursday. The team will conclude its journey Jan. 26 before heading back home.
“Then it’s back home to the ‘ol Friday night grind,” said a smiling Tighe.
