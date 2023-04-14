GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors baseball club didn’t want to say Friday’s home game against Angleton was a must-win, but they also recognized the reality that a loss likely would be one setback too many to get into the postseason.
But, the Tors got the much-needed win thanks to a sterling pitching performance from Austen Raines, solid defense and a hard-hit walk-off RBI knock from Aiden McNamera in a 1-0 decision over the Wildcats.
“It’s awesome because every kid dreams of doing something like this, especially in a game like this where it’s win or die here,” McNamera said.
Locked in a scoreless stalemate in which Ball High had just three base hits through six innings, Gavin Warren gave the offense a jolt with a leadoff double scorched off the left-field wall to get the bottom of the seventh started.
Raines followed with a bunt, and a fielding error on an attempt to get the lead runner — Marcus Martinez, running for the catcher Warren — ended with both being safe, setting the stage for McNamera’s late-game heroics.
“I was thinking that I just need to put the ball in play because I knew if I put the ball in play, big things were going to happen — whether it was in the air or on the ground,” said McNamera, who laced a grounder off the pitcher for an infield RBI single to score Martinez on the game-clinching hit. “So, my main goal was just to choke up, look for my pitch and put it in play.”
In picking up the complete-game shutout win on the mound, Raines scattered eight hits and had no walks with six strikeouts in seven innings of work.
“Before the game, you feel a little more pressure, but once you get in it, you’re just focused on winning,” Raines said. “It feels great that we still have a chance to make the playoffs now — stayin’ alive.”
Raines’ only major trouble from Angleton’s batters came in the top of the third when the first three hitters each singled, but the turning point of the inning came when the Wildcats tried to score on the third single only to have right fielder Corbin Jones throw out the runner at home.
“It lets me have trust in them whenever they make plays,” Raines said of his defense.
From there, Raines retired the next eight batters in order — including a strikeout and a pop-up to end the threat in the top of the third — and retired 14 of the final 16 Angleton hitters, overall, to finish the game.
“He has pitched so good for us all year,” Ball High head baseball coach Russell Ferrell said. “He’s done a good job of being someone we can always count on to give us a good outing.”
Joseph Pena had two singles, and Seth Williams had a single to account for the Tors’ other hits before the bottom of the seventh.
For the Wildcats, Kade Dobbs (2-for-3) and Reagan James (2-for-3) had multi-hit games, while starting pitcher Braxton Beaty (six-plus innings, five hits, one walk, eight strikeouts) had a strong outing in defeat.
Coming up next week, Ball High (4-4 in District 18-5A) has a big-time season series against No. 1 state-ranked Friendswood. First pitch for Tuesday’s series opener back in Galveston is set for 6 p.m.
“I don’t like to say our season would’ve been over, but it would’ve been a very tough get,” Ferrell said about the importance of Friday’s win. “We would’ve had to count on some other people. This way, it feels like we’ve still got a chance, and we feel good where we’re at.”
