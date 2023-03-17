GALVESTON
The ride continues for one of Ball High’s best girls powerlifting teams in recent memory, as two of the competitors managed to qualify for this weekend’s state meet at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
All four girls — Jazzche Jones, Kate Lindamood, Jaylyn Edwards and Kari Nance — that Ball High sent to the regional meet earned medals, but only Jones and Lindamood had the coveted top-two finishes required to punch their tickets to state.
“I’m looking forward to the experience; I think it’s going to be cool to do,” said Lindamood, who along with Jones will lift at state Saturday. “I never expected to get this far. I’m excited.”
Competing in the 220-pound weight class, Jones — a senior in her first-ever powerlifting season — earned the regional silver medal with a 275-pound squat lift and dead lift and a benchpress of 135 pounds, putting her well ahead of the next-best finisher.
“It was bigger than I thought it would be, and I’m ready for state now,” Jones said. “I wasn’t expecting regionals to go how it went. I was expecting to come home and be done with powerlifting, and look at me now — practicing on spring break.”
Lindamood, lifting in the 165-pound division, also took home a regional silver medal with a squat of 300 pounds, a benchpress of 165 pounds and a new personal record of 315 pounds in the dead lift to reach the state competition for the first time now in her third season on the powerlifting team.
“This time, I was more focused on doing my best instead of all the craziness going on,” Lindamood, a junior, said. “I was in the zone, too. So, I was like, ‘why not; let’s go for it.’”
Nance and Edwards, competing in the 198-pound and 123-pound weight classes, respectively, both finished third at regionals, with each coming just short of a second-place showing. Lady Tors teammate Nadia Compton also qualified for regionals, but was forced to scratch with an injury.
Now, the seasoned veteran Lindamood and the newcomer to the sport Jones will have their sights set on bringing a state medal back to the island.
“That would be crazy; that would be mind-blowing to me,” Jones said.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
