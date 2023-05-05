MONT BELVIEU
Russell Ferrell believes his Ball High baseball team is more than ready to dig in and compete in a long Saturday afternoon of tournament baseball.
The Tors have no choice following Friday night’s tightly-played 6-5 loss to Barbers Hill in the opening game of a UIL Region III-5A bi-district round.
“We’re going to play our butts off tomorrow,” Ferrell confidently said after the contest, which for all of its action, was completed in a neat and tidy 1 hour and 45 minutes.
“We’re a tough bunch of Galveston kids that are going to hang in there and make it really tough on them. We are going to get it to a Game 3 and see how it goes.”
Game 2 in the best-of-three series is set for noon Saturday on Tor Field, and a Ball High win would force a deciding Game 3 later in the day.
Gavin Warren gave the Tors an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out single which drove in Aiden McNamara, who singled earlier.
The Eagles fired right back with three runs in the bottom of the second — all after two outs — with Jace Martinez’s two-run triple as the big blow in the outburst.
Ball High answered in the top of the third as Jonah Williams and Joseph Pena led off with consecutive doubles to left field. Pena then scored after Seth Williams put down a bunt and reached on a throwing error by Barbers Hill pitcher Colin Schmadl.
Not to be outdone, the Eagles plated more three runs in the bottom of the third for a 6-3 edge.
The Tors, which logged nine hits, including three by Jonah Williams and two by Pena, applied more pressure by adding a run in the fifth on Sully Mixon’s run-scoring fly ball.
Jonah Williams’ two-out triple in the sixth scored Tayler Polzin, who reached base on a passed ball following a strikeout, but Williams was left stranded at third.
Martinez, Gage Kimble and Carson Dunham recorded two hits each apiece for Barbers Hill, which pounded out 10 total.
“We’ve played Barbers Hills twice this year, three times now, so our kids feel like we match up with them,” Ferrell said. “It showed in Game 1. They had to win Game 1, that’s kind of how it works when you’re at home.
“They took care of business. It was a good high school baseball game. Now we got to go back to the island tomorrow. We’ve been a lot better offensively in the last month and I think it showed.”
