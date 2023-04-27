SANTA FE
Quality production throughout the batting order? Check. Solid defense? Check. Smart plays on the base paths? Check. Another stalwart pitching performance? Check.
With a refreshed focus to start their postseason run, the Santa Fe Lady Indians checked plenty of boxes en route to delivering a 12-2 run-rule win over the Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians on their home field Thursday night.
“That’s probably one of the most complete games we’ve played,” said Santa Fe head softball coach Andrew Whittington, whose Lady Indians will go for a sweep of their best-of-three Region III-5A bi-district playoff series at 6:30 p.m. Friday at PN-G.
“I’m very proud of the effort; the energy was the biggest thing,” Whittington added. “From the very first pitch and on, we stayed engaged, we stayed excited and good things happen when you stay engaged the whole time.”
Makenna Mitchell, Santa Fe’s outstanding leadoff hitter, set the tone for Thursday’s rout by lofting a leadoff home run to right-center field on an 0-2 count in the bottom of the first inning.
“That got everybody going and got everybody fired up — it’s contagious,” Whittington said.
Brooklyn Spencer’s RBI single put Santa Fe ahead 2-0, and then when Katelynn Torres beat out a bunt single, courtesy runner Fiona Feldpausch displayed heads-up base running by scoring from second base while the PN-G defense was briefly sidetracked.
Santa Fe got another three-spot in the bottom of the second to swell its lead to 6-0 thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Torres, an RBI single lined up the middle by Mea Slayton and a sacrifice fly RBI from Avery Duncan.
PN-G took advantage of a rare mistake pitch from Santa Fe ace Sidne Peters, as Kaelyn Dartez clubbed a two-run home run to straight-away center in the top of the fourth to trim its deficit to 6-2.
A two-out RBI single from Peters in the bottom of the fifth got Santa Fe to a 7-2 lead, and then a five-run bottom of the sixth delivered the run-rule walk-off win.
Duncan (two RBIs) and Jaiden Cooper ripped consecutive run-scoring doubles that rolled to the wall in right-center for a 10-2 advantage. Then, a run scored on an error before Peters ended the contest with an RBI sac fly.
“We had a rough patch a few weeks ago, but I told them, ‘once you get into the playoffs, everyone is 0-0,’” Whittington said. “You have a clean slate. It comes down to who has a good week of practice, who has the most energy and who executes.”
In the circle, Peters tossed all six innings with three hits, two runs, two walks and 10 strikeouts for the win.
Mitchell reached base in all five of her plate appearances on her home run, a walk, a single and two errors.
Also having multi-hit games were Peters (2-for-3), Slayton (2-for-3) and Mikayla Pruitt for Santa Fe and McKayla Hnranicky (2-for-3) for PN-G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.