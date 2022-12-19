With their offense clicking and playing solid defense, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs basketball squad overwhelmed the East Bernard Lady Brahmas by the score of 71-50 in a battle of District 24-3A unbeatens Monday night at Hitchcock High School.
“It’s going to be a good night for us any night we’re hitting our shots,” said Hitchcock head girls basketball coach Dante McDaniel, whose Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in district play while dropping East Bernard to 2-1. “We worked down low to our bigs; they got going early. And we stayed out of foul trouble. Any time we can get a good pace and hit our shots, it’s going to be hard to get us.”
While the game started close, it didn’t take long to Hitchcock to begin to pull away as rapid-fire 3-pointers drilled by S’Lyiah Johnson — the second coming off an East Bernard turnover — in a 13-second span put Hitchcock ahead 10-3, and the Lady Bulldogs were off and running from there.
Hitchcock closed the first quarter with four unanswered points from Johnson and Nikyah Bourgeois to take a 22-11 lead into the second frame.
Leading 31-20 later in the second quarter, a 3-pointer from Genesis Carter ignited an 11-0 run that swelled the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 42-20, and they eventually took a commanding 42-24 lead into the halftime intermission.
From there, Hitchcock’s win was a foregone conclusion, as the Lady Bulldogs pushed their lead to as much as 64-34 late in the third quarter on a Kyleigh McDaniel 3-pointer en route to closing out the key district win.
Johnson was Hitchcock’s leading scorer with 19 points, while Tiara Spells added 17 points and five rebounds, McDaniel tallied 15 points, and Carter finished with 15 points.
“We’re on the right track,” Coach McDaniel said, noting this year’s team is mixing it up with more half-court sets as opposed to the recent teams that played purely at an ultra-up-tempo pace.
The Lady Brahmas were led by Sarah Devine (15 points, five rebounds), Ashlynn Lemos (15 points) and London Cavness (13 points, eight rebounds).
After the holidays, Hitchcock returns to action in the Weimar Tournament, scheduled to take place Dec. 27-29.
