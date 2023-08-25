In a season-opening battle between two Class 6A heavyweights, Atascocita prevailed over Dickinson, 46-21.
Dickinson is one of the front-runners to top District 24-6A after being a Division I area finalist last year.
Atascocita is generally considered to be one of the top 10 Class 6A teams in the state, and the Eagles showed why on Friday night. Last year the Eagles advanced to the Division I regional final.
Atascocita took an early 7-0 lead and was successful at keeping Dickinson at arm’s length for the rest of the night until a 19-point second half barrage put the game out of reach.
The Eagles took their early lead with just two minutes gone and then led 14-0 before the first quarter ended.
The Eagles started the game on their own 45 after the Gators attempted an onside kick on the opening kickoff, and just a couple of plays later, Atascocita’s Tory Blaylock streaked through the Dickinson defense for a 27-yard touchdown run.
Shortly thereafter, Kyran Lee hauled in a 14-yard aerial from Zion Brown with 5:33 to go in the first quarter.
Just before the break, the Gators started to put together some offense.
Junior Josh Arthur started at quarterback, and he connected with Jeremiah Scoby on some short passes but nothing could be sustained.
Things changed a bit in the third quarter when John Solomon, last year’s starting quarterback but who was at running back Friday night, took a pitch and then heaved the ball downfield in the direction of Scoby, who hauled it in for a 40-yard connection and the Gators were only down 14-7.
But, Atascocita quickly tacked on another touchdown to stretch their lead to 20-7.
Dickinson did respond, with Jamal Mason pounding in from four yards out to make the score 20-14, but the Gators would get no closer, as Atascocita scored 19 unanswered points.
Dickinson’s final tally of the day came in the fourth quarter when sophomore Josh Ramirez came in at quarterback and quickly connected with Braden Glover on a 47-yard scoring strike.
