LEAGUE CITY
Katy Tompkins beat Clear Creek at its own game on Friday, executing its quarterback option offense to perfection in taking a 38-7 decision at CCISD Veterans Stadium.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for 183 yards and ran for 53 more at the Falcons improved to 4-0 for the season.
The Wildcats ended non-district play at 2-2.
Milroe ran the show for three quarters, picking up touchdowns in the air and on the ground.
What the sophomore signal caller did best was engineer drives as Tompkins rolled up a 31-0 lead after three periods of play.
Clear Creek’s run-heavy offense had little success attempting to operate against Tompkins’ sizable 3-4 defensive front.
The Wildcats were limited to 121 rushing yards on 40 carries.
Out of those 40 runs, only three exceeded 10 yards.
Andrew Dry had the two biggest plays, gaining 11 and 13 yards on a pair of option keepers and finishing with 28 yards.
Clear Creek’s passing game did not fare much better, with Dry and Hunter Smith combining for 116 yards.
The lone bright spot for the Wildcats was a 90-yard scoring drive in 18 plays that consumed the opening 6:44 of the final period.
Smith led the march, converting four third-down plays to set up his own 3-yard score on a second-down keeper.
Tompkins was in control for the remainder of the contest, using its explosive foot speed and outstanding down field blocking to score five times.
The Falcons began the contest with touchdown drives of 68 and 92 yards, the latter using just seven plays.
Junior running back R.J. Smith highlighted the Tompkins running game with 130 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.
The Falcons finished with 257 rushing yards and scored in every quarter.
