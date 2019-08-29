LA MARQUE
With both teams at a bit of a crossroads to start the 2019 season, an already intense rivalry game may have more importance for the Ball High Tors and the La Marque Cougars than it has had in years, as the two teams will write the latest chapter in the Clash of the Causeway’s history Friday night at Etheredge Stadium.
“This means a lot to all of Galveston County,” La Marque head coach Shone Evans said. “Any time Galveston County teams get together, it means a lot. There are bragging rights at stake, and we’re trying to get better as a group. Clash of the Causeway is a great name for it because it’s going to be a mighty clash. I told the kids that if we have to get them excited this week, something’s wrong.”
For the Tors, Friday’s game will mark the debut of an overhauled offense. Ball High, this season, is transitioning to a run-heavy attack after previously operating out of an air raid-style offense.
“It’ll be the first real game to test where we are and see what we need to work on more,” Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said. “We’ll get enough to have an idea of what we can hang our hats on, and if we can execute the way we know we can, offensively and defensively and on special teams.”
The Coogs will look to put its program on a more steady footing to begin year two under Evans and his staff. Last season, La Marque started the year a program-worst 0-6 before finally gaining some momentum by winning three of its final four regular season games.
“Our attendance and our execution have been great — we’re slowly starting to put things together,” Evans said. “We’ve got to get the community more involved. They’ve been great through one of the worst seasons La Marque football has ever had. They’re still on our side and knew what was coming, but the community deserves better, and we’re going to get better.”
Operating out of a spread offense themselves, La Marque will be led by quarterback Amond Robinson and explosive pass-catcher Jauron Reid Jr. Defensive standouts include linemen Sterling Mack and Gene Gee, and cornerback Kristian Franklin. On both sides of the ball, the Coogs will hope to exploit any mistakes their neighbors to the south may make.
“We can’t have a whole bunch of mental errors and can’t have dumb penalties — you can’t win football games like that,” Anders said. “We’ve been preaching and talking about that this year more than ever.”
Ball High’s run-focused offense will revolve around well-rounded back Clarence Dalton and diverse power runner Dylan Parish. The strength of the Tors defense is expected to be on the back half, a unit led by safety Kristian Dalton.
“When you’re going against a Kimble Anders-coached team, you know they’re going to be a hard-nosed team, they’re going to be a well coached team, and they’re going to be a disciplined team” Evans said. “And, when you’re playing Galveston Ball, you know they’re going to have athletes.”
In addition to getting off to a positive start in 2019, a lifetime’s worth of bragging rights will be on the line when these two teams tangle.
“Twenty-five years from now, they’re going to say who won,” Anders said. “Like, for me, in 1985, I can we beat them 57-7. And now those kids get the opportunity to have those same bragging rights.”
Kickoff for the Clash of the Causeway is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“I’m hoping for a great season from us,” Evans said. “The journey of a million miles starts with just a single step, and this is that single step. This is big game because it’s the next one.”
