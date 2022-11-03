LEAGUE CITY
Six years ago, a new Clear Falls coaching staff started with a football program at rock bottom; now the Knights are on top of the District 24-6A mountain.
With a resounding 47-9 win over the Clear Creek Wildcats on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Clear Falls clinched the football program’s first-ever district championship.
“It feels outstanding; it’s just so special for this group of young men who have made a commitment to something and put in the work necessary to achieve the goals they wanted to achieve,” said Clear Falls head football coach Zach Head, who took the helm of the Knights program in 2016 a year removed from a 0-10 season.
“It’s come a long ways,” Head added. “I’m just so proud of our players, first of all, our coaches and our administrators for allowing us to hire a great coaching staff and for believing in myself and our coaching staff. We felt from the first day walking through the doors that Clear Falls could be a special place. It was just going to take some time to get the culture right and the pieces right.”
Clear Creek, fresh off a 17-14 upset win over Dickinson the week before, wasn’t about to just hand over the 24-6A crown to Clear Falls, though, and after the Wildcats ended a meticulous 10-play scoring drive with a 17-yard touchdown run by Donovan Coffman (15 carries, 51 yards) on a fourth-and-short play, they took a 7-6 lead with 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
But, the Knights rattled off 20 unanswered points to reassert control of the contest.
“They were ready to play, and they did some things early that gave us fits in some ways early on, and we had to make some adjustments to try to settle in a little bit and just play our game,” Head said.
Clear Falls answered Clear Creek’s TD with a 14-play, 79-yard scoring possession which saw six first downs and drained 5:24 off the game clock.
With timely pass completions and hard-nosed running fueling the drive, Payton Greer (10 carries, 92 yards) ended it with a powerful 14-yard burst into the end zone for a 13-7 Knights advantage midway through the second quarter.
A nice 29-yard pass completion from Landon Vessel (10-for-12, 173 yards) to Kyle Hoffpauir (four catches, 51 yards) and a 13-yard Greer run powered a quick Clear Falls scoring drive, capped by an 18-yard TD pass from Vessel dropped perfectly to Dylan Proctor to a 20-7 lead with 61 ticks left on the second-quarter clock.
David Smith’s (16 carries, 119 yards) 30-yard run ignited another Clear Falls scoring drive, and he got to finish it with a 2-yard TD run, but Clear Creek ended its scoring drought in unconventional fashion by blocking the extra point kick and having Cah’lil Ward run it all the way the other way for two points to make the score 26-9 at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter.
Undeterred, the Knights had a 36-yard reception by Proctor spark another TD drive, which ended with an 8-yard TD run by Marquis Tarver (seven carries, 54 yards) for a 33-9 lead with 1:23 left in the third quarter.
At the 9:00 mark of the fourth quarter, Clear Falls padded its lead to 40-9 with a 30-yard Tarver run helping set up a 1-yard TD run from Tarver. With 2:25 to play and the backup offense in, the Knights tallied one final score on a 6-yard Ace Rieman rushing TD, which accounted for the final score and the fifth different Clear Falls runner to score a rushing TD in the game.
Sparked by runs of 22 yards by Smith and 26 yards by Greer, the Knights scratched onto the scoreboard first with an eight-play TD drive capped by a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by Cam Roberson for a 6-0 advantage at the 5:05 mark of the first quarter.
Roberson was a most appropriate player to get the Knights on the board first, as after switching positions this year from full-time quarterback to safety and short-yardage QB, he epitomizes the team-first selflessness that has been a hallmark of Clear Falls’ turnaround in recent years, Head said.
“I just really wanted to get out on the field and help them however I could help them — to be a team player,” Roberson said.
Clear Falls out-gained Clear Creek in total yards 504-119, with 302 yards coming on the ground. The Knights also finished with 22 first downs, while holding the Wildcats to just nine.
Next for Clear Falls (8-2 overall, 5-1 in District 24-6A) is the Region III-6A, Division II bi-district playoffs, which will most likely pit the Knights against Pearland Dawson at 7 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 11 back at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“That’s who knocked us out last year,” Head said. “They’re really good, and I don’t think we’ll have to do a whole lot of talking as far as motivation goes. Our guys are going to be pretty motivated.”
Clear Creek finishes its season 2-8 overall with a 1-5 mark in district play.
