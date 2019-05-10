SWEENY
Clutch in the circle all season, Angleton's ace came through at the plate to propel the Ladycats one round closer to the state softball tournament in Austin.
Aaliyah Garcia singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and give the Ladycats a 3-2 victory and a sweep of their Class 5A, Region III quarterfinal series against Santa Fe on Friday at Sweeny.
Angleton (34-1) advances to the regional semifinals to face College Station, which swept a best-of-three series against Magnolia on Friday.
After Santa Fe tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the top of the sixth, the game remained that way until the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Ellie Grill reached on a bunt single. She moved to second on a walk by Mia Scott.
Avery Farr flew out to bring up Garcia with a chance to end it and avoid extra innings. Garcia lined a pitch into left field and Grill rounded third and avoided the tag of Santa Fe catcher Rylie Bouvier with the winning run.
Angleton had to score in its last at-bat because after taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Indians tied the game in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the fifth, trailing 1-0 after the Lady Indians scored first in the top of the fourth, the Ladycats got the inning started with a walk by Danieca Coffey. Coffey advanced to second on a groundout by Grill. Scott singled, advancing Coffey to third and moving to second when the Lady Indians threw the ball home.
With runners on second and third, Lady Indians pitcher Reagan Smith threw a wild pitch over Bouvier and to the backstop. Coffey scored on the play and when Bouvier's throw to the plate went wild, Scott scored as well to make it 2-1.
Santa Fe got one of those runs back in the top of the next inning. With one out, Ryleigh Mata reached first on an Angleton error and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt to bring up Maggie Childs, who drove in the Lady Indians' first run in the fourth inning.
Childs singled for a second time and drove in Mata and knot the game at 2-2.
In the top of the fourth, Mata reached on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Childs singled her home for the game's first run.
Before Garcia was the hero with her bat, she was stellar again in the circle. She allowed only the two hits to Childs and struck out seven.
Santa Fe starter Maddy Blake didn't allow a run in her four innings of work. She did give up six hits and walked two.
The Ladycats had some early chances to score, but the opportunities were thwarted by good defense by the Lady Indians.
In the bottom of the second, Garcia singled and courtesy runner Aaliyah White advanced to second on a single by Haylie Savage. Mika Hinojosa followed with another single and White tried to score from second but was thrown out at the plate.
An inning later, the Ladycats threatened to score again when Angel Jasso was hit by a pitch. After Jasso stole second base, Coffey singled and Jasso tried to score from second and was thrown out. Coffey then got caught between second and third and was tagged out.
Angleton went on to lead the bases with two outs, but all three runners were stranded.
Santa Fe finishes its season at 18-10.
