Shooting their highest score of the season, Langham Creek AFJROTC defeated Ball High AJROTC 960.5 to 936.0 last week in the National Air Rifle League.

Their fourth win in a row, Langham Creek AFJROTC was led by Juliet Flores, who shot a 259.0. The remaining contributing members were Joshua Moss, Leila Menjivar, and Oriana Zamora. They are coached by Steven Rinehart.

