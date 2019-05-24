BRYAN
Missed scoring opportunities proved to be costly Friday for the Santa Fe Indians, as they dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Georgetown Eagles in Game 2 of their Region III-5A semifinal baseball playoff series at Nutrabolt Stadium.
“That’s the bottom line,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said. “It just comes down to getting runs home when you have that opportunity. We did that the night before, but we didn’t do it today. … We’ve just got to get it done.”
Tied 1-1, the deciding third game of the series is scheduled for noon Saturday back at Nutrabolt Stadium in Bryan.
After Santa Fe missed some golden opportunities to add to an early 1-0 lead, Georgetown broke out the lumber with a two-run bottom of the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead.
Zach Whittenton led off the inning with a single through the left side of the infield, and after a sacrifice bunt, Jefferey David crushed an RBI triple to deep right field to tie the game. That was followed by a go-ahead RBI double smoked down the left field line by Wyatt Childress.
The Indians were able to get a run on the scoreboard in the top of the first, helped by some of their patented small-ball.
Albert Garza smacked a leadoff single, and Peewee McDonald reached base on a misplayed sacrifice bunt. Grant Pfaff’s sac bunt put both runners into scoring position, and then Rome Shubert came through with an RBI single. Georgetown averted further damage, though, by turning a double play to end the frame.
In a cruel case of baseball karma, Garza led off the top of the third with a walk and moved to second on a sac bunt, but was thrown out trying to score on a Pfaff single. Then, the very next batter, Shubert, doubled, but both Pfaff and Shubert were left stranded in scoring position.
In the top of the fifth, Dalton Stevens walked, Garza blasted a double to deep right field and McDonald walked to load the bases with no outs. But, with submarine-style throwing reliever Reese Grimes inserted into the game to get out of the jam, a 3-2 force out at home and an inning-ending double play erased the scoring threat.
The Indians defense did not commit an error, and the starting pitcher Stevens certainly pitched well enough to win. Stevens threw all six innings with six hits (three of which came in the sixth), three walks, two strikeouts and two earned runs.
“Dalton pitched really well, except for the one inning where they got to him,” Wulf said. “They had a triple, a double and a single — boom, two runs. The inning before that, we had the bases loaded with nobody out."
Grimes threw three hit-less shutout innings with one walk and three strikeouts to earn the win in relief for Georgetown.
"It’s tough to hit that when you that sidearm, submarine stuff, but you just have to stay back and hit it, and we just didn’t get it done,” Wulf said.
Garza (2-for-3, one run) and Shubert (2-for-3, one RBI) had multi-hit games for the Indians, while Childress (2-for-3, one RBI) did the same for the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.