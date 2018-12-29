For the Dickinson Gators football team, the 2018 Galveston County co-player of the year Jalen Wydermyer was the ideal teammate.
“We lost a lot of older guys from last year, so I had to step up into the veteran spot and take care of the team,” Wydermyer said.
Listed at 6 feet, 5 inches and 240 pounds, Wydermyer’s physical gifts on the field drew much of opposing teams’ focus, allowing overlooked teammates to shine.
“Jalen has that rare combination of size, ball skills and body control that you just don’t see that often, and he did a great job working on his run blocking and making himself into a complete football player this year,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “I feel like he was the best tight end in the state. Almost everybody that we played, their objective was to not let Jalen beat them, so they were going to double team him. … That’s one of the reasons why our other players were able to be as wide open as they were.”
The senior tight end also remained dedicated to the team and its goals this season, despite the distraction of being one of the most heavily recruited athletes in this year’s college football signing class.
“Jalen did a great job this year of being an awesome teammate,” Snelson said. “Many times whenever players are as talented as Jalen and have as many offers as they do, they don’t always stay committed to the place that they’re at right now. Jalen did an outstanding job of committing to the Gators before committing to his college team.”
In spite of plenty of attention from defenses, Wydermyer was still able to put up some significant yardage this season, averaging nearly 21 yards per catch in racking up 875 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, while also proving to be effective blocking in the running game.
“I pride myself on my blocking, and I try to get better at it everyday,” Wydermyer said. “I can be a vertical threat, I’m a mismatch for safeties and a lot of corners and a lot of linebackers — just because of the speed difference between the linebackers and the height difference between the safeties and the corners.”
As one of the team’s leaders this year, Wydermyer brought a sunny demeanor and positive attitude to that role, Snelson said.
“His smile is infectious, it just brightens up the room,” Snelson said. “Some kids lead by example, some kids are fire and brimstone type of kids, and some kids just come out to work every day and their focus is not only to get better, but to have fun doing it. That was what Jalen brought to the table. … You’ve got to have a player or a coach to remind you that you’ve got to have fun.”
With his choice of dozens of scholarship offers from just about all of the top college football programs in the nation, Wydermyer recently signed his national letter of intent to play for the Texas A&M Aggies. The close proximity to home and extensive network of alumni were among the factors that made the choice what Wydermyer called “a no-brainer.”
“I’m very excited to push myself, and the SEC is obviously the best football conference in the nation,” Wydermyer said. “I want to see how I match up with them and see if I can dominate, because if I can dominate there, I could, hopefully, dominate in the NFL.
“Dickinson has done a lot for me,” Wydermyer added. “The community and the school. They helped me through a lot of things, like Harvey, and they pushed me — the coaching staff pushed me, coach Snelson pushed me to being the man I am today and the athlete I am today. So, I want to thank the coaching staff and the Dickinson community.”
