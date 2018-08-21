DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators started shaky but righted the ship and finished strong in a 20-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over the Santa Fe Lady Indians at home Tuesday.
“In the beginning, our passing was not very consistent and so we weren’t able to run our offense,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “But, when we settled down and started passing, the offense came. Our strong suit is being aggressive, and when we’re not being aggressive, it kind of gets us out of our rhythm.”
The deciding fifth set was as back-and-forth as can be, as the teams exchanged the lead five times and had the score tied 10 times to start out the frame. With Santa Fe leading 10-9, back-to-back hitting errors gave Dickinson the lead and the window it needed to finish the match on top.
Consecutive aces from senior outside hitter Sharanda Anderson (15 kills, 26 digs, four aces) — who also had a pair of big kills in the set — put Santa Fe on the ropes with the score at 13-10. A kill from junior outside hitter Kaegan Rutherford made the score 14-11, and senior outside hitter Amaya Young (18 kills) put an exclamation mark on the match with a booming final kill.
“I told myself to just persevere, push through,” Anderson said. “I had to have Gator fight — Gator fight never dies. I had to take charge, because everyone was feeling a little flustered, including myself. So, all I could do was talk it over with my teammates and say, ‘Y’all, we’ve got this. We’re here, and we’re here to fight.’”
Other leaders in the match for Dickinson included junior middle blocker Janell Harvell (13 kills), junior setter Destiny Tom (45 assists, 20 digs) and junior defensive specialist Dariane Cram (three aces).
Leading Santa Fe in the tough-luck loss were senior outside hitter Kylie Verm (15 kills, 18 digs), junior setter Kassidy Taves (15 kills, 19 assists), junior setter Elena Dondonay (22 assists) and sophomore libero Freedom Stephenson (21 digs).
The Lady Indians started off the match strong with an emphatic finish to the opening set. Trailing Dickinson 19-20, Santa Fe ran off six unanswered points, led by Taves and junior outside hitter Rylie Peters to win the set.
The Lady Gators raced out to a 10-4 lead in the second set, but Santa Fe battled back to keep it close. Down a quadruple-set point at 24-20, the Lady Indians rallied to tie the score helped by a pair of big blocks. At 25-25, back-to-back Santa Fe errors brought the set to an anti-climatic close in Dickinson’s favor.
Santa Fe’s most impressive set was in the third, as the Lady Indians scored the first three points and never trailed or allowed the score to be tied back up after that — although the Lady Gators would keep the score tight.
Once again, it was errors that cost the Lady Indians in a close fourth set. Tied 21-21, Santa Fe conceded three consecutive points on a variety of errors, and the set-clinching point came on a Lady Indians service error.
“We kind of got in our own heads,” Santa Fe head coach Jennifer Webb said. “We had some mental breakdowns where we were a little timid. We just couldn’t stay aggressive the whole game. Unforced errors, I think that was our main downfall.”
Both Dickinson and Santa Fe will be out of town at tournaments for their next series of matches.
