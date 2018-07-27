DICKINSON
After a tough district showing last season, the Dickinson Lady Gators have been hard at work to put themselves in a position for getting better results in 2018.
“I can’t say enough about this group, in terms of their work ethic,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “This offseason, we really had a lot of effort in not just volleyball but also in the weight room and conditioning. They’ve just really gotten after it, so I’m excited for them to see it pay off. It’ll be fun to watch.”
Dickinson finished non-district play last year in decent shape, but then came the deep waters of District 24-6A, and the less experienced Lady Gators took their lumps en route to a 2-12 conference record finish.
“Last year, we were young, just in the sense of varsity experience as a whole,” Farias said. “We had a couple of returners last year, but, overall, we had a lot of players who hadn’t played on the varsity level before.”
This season, lack of experience shouldn’t be a factor, as a strong group of returners enter the 2018 season knowing what it takes to be successful.
“I feel like that year last year helped us for this year,” Farias said. “We’re going to have a lot more experience and just more confidence.”
Dickinson’s attack will be its strength, as the majority of the Lady Gators’ top returners will play at either outside hitter or middle blocker — led by four-year varsity players Amaya Young and Sharanda Anderson. Janell Harvell and Kaegan Rutherford also return to the front line for Dickinson and feeding the ball to the experienced group of hitters will be a returning starter at setter in Destiny Tom.
“They have a really good team chemistry, and so I feel like they’re really comfortable with each other now and enjoy playing with each other,” Farias said.
A crop of varsity newcomers will join the fold to add depth and, in particular, shore up the Lady Gators’ defense. Expected to help out on defense are Shae Stafford, Jenae Rangel and Dariane Cram, while Avorie Williams and Kelli Westerlage could add depth at setter. Emalee Allen could also be one to watch at opposite hitter.
“I feel like with the group that we have coming up, and the group that we already have, we definitely have depth,” Farias said. “We’re deep in a lot of positions, and that’s a good thing. They’re going to push each other.”
The Lady Gators will begin their season 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at home against Baytown Sterling and will then enter the state’s largest high school volleyball tournament: the Adidas John Turner Classic hosted by Pearland Independent School District, Aug. 9-11. Later in August, Dickinson also will once again host its long-running tournament, which is expected to field other local teams.
